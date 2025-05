Stop shaking your ketchup bottle. The condiment shelf these days is a mood: Za’atar for pita, peri-peri for meats, four kinds of soy sauce for stir fries, furikake to dust over a poke bowl, balsamic vinegar for salads. Chilli oil for… well, everything.

India has seen a chilli oil revolution over the last five years, Raman Okram of Ramano’s Chilli Oil. (instagram/@ramanokram)