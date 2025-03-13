Want to improve your memory? Scientists say the secret might be chewing on harder foods

Who knew that a good chew could do more than just help you eat? New research reveals that munching on harder foods for just five minutes can give your brain a boost by increasing glutathione levels, its natural antioxidant defence. Researchers from South Korean universities made an interesting discovery: chewing on wooden sticks for just five minutes increased brain glutathione (GSH) levels and improved memory function. Chewing harder materials boosts brain GSH levels, enhancing cognitive function and memory performance.(Freepik)

The study, led by Kyungpook National University scientists and published in Frontiers in Systems Neuroscience, shows that chewing harder materials could boost brain antioxidants and enhance cognitive function. This could be a simple, accessible way to support brain health, benefiting everyone from students to older adults concerned about memory. (Also read: Did you have a restless night of no sleep? Study says it can affect memory and attention - even after days )

What's the connection between chewing and brain health

Brain health experts have long recognized the brain's vulnerability to oxidative damage. It consumes about 20% of the body's oxygen and contains fatty acids prone to damage. Metals like iron, copper, and zinc further contribute to harmful oxidative stress.

Glutathione (GSH), often called the "master antioxidant," is the brain's primary defence against oxidative stress, which plays a major role in cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases. When GSH levels drop, brain cells become more susceptible to damage, increasing the risk of conditions like Alzheimer's.

Normally found in concentrations of 1 to 3 millimolar (mM) in adults, GSH helps neutralize harmful reactive oxygen species (ROS) that threaten brain health. Researchers note that chewing harder materials boosts GSH levels, potentially offering a natural way to protect the brain from oxidative stress.

Vigorous chewing, especially on firm textures, could enhance brain antioxidant defences without relying on supplements or medications. While chewing is known to increase blood flow and stimulate brain activity, this study highlights that the texture of what we chew might be just as crucial as the action itself.

Harder chewing, sharper memory?

The study involved 52 university students split into two groups, one chewing soft paraffin wax gum and the other biting on wooden tongue depressors. Researchers controlled the chewing pattern, with participants chewing once per second, alternating between 30 seconds of chewing and rest, all while inside an MRI scanner. Brain imaging measured glutathione (GSH) levels before and after five minutes of chewing.

The results were striking. While gum-chewing had no effect, chewing on harder wooden sticks significantly increased brain GSH levels from 1.22 mM to 1.37 mM, especially in the anterior cingulate cortex (ACC), a key region for cognitive control. Even more compelling, higher GSH levels in the wood-chewing group correlated with better memory performance on cognitive tests. No such cognitive boost was observed in the gum-chewing group, reinforcing the idea that the hardness of what we chew matters.

For students, firmer chewing may enhance memory retention. For older adults, incorporating more challenging textures into daily routines could offer a simple, natural way to support brain health.

Simple way to boost brain health

Currently, no approved drugs specifically target brain GSH levels. Oral supplements break down in digestion, and intravenous GSH gets rapidly oxidized. That's why the discovery that something as simple as chewing harder materials can naturally boost brain antioxidants is so intriguing, it offers a potential non-drug way to support cognitive health.

But before you start gnawing on wooden spoons, keep in mind that this research is still in its early stages. The study had a small sample size and focused only on young, healthy adults. Plus, chewing on wood isn't exactly risk-free, and no one wants a splinter in their throat.

A safer approach? Incorporating more naturally chewy foods into your diet, like crunchy veggies, nuts, or fibrous proteins, could offer similar benefits. If harder chewing helps maintain brain health, it might be one of the easiest (and tastiest) ways to support cognition as we age. Now, that's some food for thought!

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.