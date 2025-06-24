Work-life reset to better social life: Survey reveals 7 ways pets support mental wellness in India

Pets are our safe space, a source of comfort, calm, and unconditional love with a wagging tail. Add in some hearty laughs because of their silly goofiness. They help anchor us in a fast-paced world that often feels overstimulating and overwhelming. More than just companions, they support our mental wellbeing too. A survey jointly released by Mars Petcare India, a global pet care company, and Calm, a mental health platform, revealed key findings on how Indian pet parents benefit from their pets' company. The companionship of a pet benefits mental health holistically.(Shutterstock)

How Indians benefit from furry company

Pets always reach out to you in the dark, with their goofy yet calming presence.(Shutterstock)

A pet’s company isn’t just about cuddle sessions or bursts of cute aggression; it runs much deeper, helping pet parents power through stress and navigate emotions and overall mental health.

Here are the 7 key findings from Mars Petcare India and Calm's survey:

Mental health boost: 79 percent of Indian pet owners say their pet positively impacts their mental wellbeing. Most preferred companions in times of stress: 57 percent prefer spending time with their pet when stressed, more than with their partner (37 percent), family (44 percent), or friends (38 percent). Work-life reset: 93 percent say their pet prompts them to take a break from work or chores, with 55 percent saying this happens daily. Digital detox: 92 percent report their pet helps them unplug from screens, while 74 percent say they spend less time on social media because of their pet. Sleep support: 79 percent say their pet improves their sleep, a powerful reminder of the comfort and calm pets bring. Combating anxiety: 88 percent of Indians say pets help reduce anxiety or overthinking, offering presence without pressure. Social connectors: 69 percent of pet parents in India say their pet has improved their social life.

While conversations around prioritising mental health are getting attention in today’s hectic world, pets are quietly offering support with their paws extended out towards you.

Salil Murthy, managing director, Mars Petcare India, shared how the findings serve as a reminder of how transformative the human-pet bond can be. He said, “This survey arrives at a defining moment. India, as the rest of the world, is navigating the twin challenges of digital burnout and a growing mental health burden, and what we have found is both moving and urgent. 82 percent of pet parents surveyed globally say talking to their pet helps them feel more relaxed. 81 percent of pet parents globally feel calmer when their pet settles beside them, a moment of shared peace. 76 percent of those surveyed say their pet encourages them to stop overthinking, while 75 percent are more likely to go outdoors, and 74 percent spend less time on social media due to their pet’s influence. These are not just statistics; they reflect a transformative, under-recognised role pets play in our lives."

How pets keep you mentally healthy?

Pets give you a sense of purpose.(Shutterstock)

Even if your puppy has you running laps around the house trying to catch them for bath time, or sighing at the chew marks on your brand-new socks, pets are doing more than just causing chaos. Despite the mischiefs, pets are quietly supporting your mental wellbeing.

Dr Ajit Dandekar, head and consultant, mental health (psychiatry and psychology), Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai, shared with HT Lifestyle that having a pet isn’t just about companionship; they have a far more significant positive influence on a pet owner's mental, emotional, and physical well-being.

He said, “Research has proved that pet owners are happier and report lower levels of stress, anxiety and anger. They also tend to present better psychological health compared to those without pets. Pets provide emotional and unconditional support and comfort by being a constant companion for their owners, helping them cope with the stress of daily life. By interacting and taking care of their pets, the owners also learn empathy and are likely to manage stressful and anxiety-inducing situations more effectively as compared to those without pets.”

Moreover, a pet gives you a sense of purpose, adding structure and meaning to daily life. Dr Dandekar explained, "Pet owners also need to follow a specific routine to ensure the wellbeing of their pets, instilling in them a sense of responsibility, discipline and purpose. These learnings protect many individuals from depression and anxiety. The continuous emotional engagement assists those experiencing mental health challenges but also acts as a safety net for those likely to develop psychological disorders.”

