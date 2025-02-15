How to know if your pet loves you? Vet shares 5 behaviours that say ‘I love you’

Ever wondered if your pet could talk? Every pet parent's dream is to hear their pet say, "I love you" back to them. Some even try to teach their pets to say it and the results are hilarious. Pets express emotions in behaviours that you may find funny or weird.(Pexels)

Even if your dog can't learn those three special words and instead wakes you up in the middle of the night with their zoomies, or your dramatic cat hisses when you invade their private space to cuddle them, deep down, you know they love you, and they know that too, despite being an adorable brat on the surface.

So how do you figure out if your pet loves you? Wagging tails for dogs is one of the most common loving behaviours, but other than that?

In an interview with HT, Dr Deepak Saraswat, Head Vet at Zigly, shared 5 behaviours that show pets love you. In length, he described what each of these behaviours indicates. Behaviours can provide a glimpse of the animal's inner feelings, much like humans, however simple they may be. These are the behaviours Dr Saraswat shared:

Following everywhere

One of the major signs of affection from a pet is the simple act of following you around. If your dog or cat is always around you, whether you’re making breakfast, working or even going to the bathroom, this is considered a sign that they feel a deep bond with you. This behaviour shows the fact that your pet sees themselves as part of your family and they want to be near you for safety, comfort, and because they trust you. This may seem like an innocent habit, but it’s really a way for your pet to express that they are fond of you, and they simply enjoy your company.

Bringing gifts

We may have a few traditional options to gift to our loved ones, like flowers or chocolates, but for pets, their way of showing affection is through their own special ‘gifts’ — something just as meaningful to them. For instance, for Dogs bringing their favourite toy or even a stick they’ve found during a walk. And on the other hand, for cats this can be a rubber mouse or bird. While these gifts might make your skin crawl, they are actually your pet’s way of showing affection.

Head-butting you

When a pet head-butts you, it’s a sign of showing affection for their partner. For cats, it is generally considered as bunting, when they rub their face against you. Dogs do something similar when they nudge you with their head or rest their head on your lap. Such behaviours are just a way of marking humans as “theirs”. It's their version of giving a hug or cuddle, and they often do it when they’re feeling secure and connected and consider it as a sweet moment of love.

Yawn in sync

This may sound a little odd, but if you will ever notice, your pet yawns when you do! While yawning is often linked to tiredness, when it happens simultaneously between you and your pet, this can be seen as a sign of emotional connection and it is considered “yawn contagion.” This portrays that your pet is in tune with your emotions and is responding to your behaviour. If your pet yawns when you do, it might state that they are picking up on your stress, or relaxation, which means they care about you on a deeper level. And it’s their way of saying, “I’m in this with you!”

Slow blinking (especially in cats)

If you’re a cat owner, you might have probably noticed this gesture and you will see your cat gazing at you and slowly blinking. This behaviour is often called a “cat kiss.” In the animal world, slow blinking is a way for cat to show their trust and affection. Cats use it to show that they feel safe with you and are content in your presence. Cats tend to reserve this behaviour for people they are closest to, so if they’re giving you slow blinks, it’s a sign that you hold a special place in their hearts.

So to sum up, based on Dr Saraswat's list of behaviours, pets may not be big on gestures and goof around, but you, as a pet parent, need to look out for the minute, albeit weird or simple behaviours to understand what your pet is trying to say.

