Your pet deserves a spa day too! Vet shares major signs when your pet needs professional grooming

Everyone needs a day of pampering and relaxation, and your dog is no exception. A good spa covers all grooming needs, offering professional care that rejuvenates and refreshes your dog, leaving them feeling their best. But how do you know when a spa day is right for your pet? Give your dog a relaxing day with a spa session.(Shutterstock)

In an interview HT, Dr Deepak Saraswat, head vet at Zigly shared signs pet parents can keep an eye out for to understand when their pets require a good spa day.

Physical signs

Under physical signs, Dr. Saraswat highlights two key physical changes that signal when your dog may need a spa day. These include skin conditions, changes in coat health and hair loss. The specialised care will help restore the pet’s coat health as well as address shedding concerns.

Skin conditions and coat changes

Dr Saraswat listed out skin and coat conditions like persistent dryness, dandruff, redness, visible irritation, matted fur, a greasy coat, and dull appearance that require professional grooming.

2. Excessive hair loss

Shedding is normal but Dr Saraswat noted that during seasonal changes it increases. He cautioned against excessive hair loss, bald patches, thinning fur, or frequent clumps of hair falling out as they may indicate allergies, skin infections, or other health issues, requiring professional attention.

He further added, “Look out for overgrown nails affecting your pet’s ability to walk comfortably, foul-smelling ears, or visible dirt, which may indicate infection. For teeth, yellowing or bad breath are clear signs of dental care needs.”

Behavioural signs

It is normal for dogs to lick themselves but too much licking may indicate pain.(Shutterstock)

Other than physical signs, the pet's behaviour can show discomfort, indicating specialised grooming care. Scratching, and licking are one of the behavioural signs.

Dr Saraswat said, “If your pet scratches or licks specific areas persistently, it could indicate irritation, allergies, or even the presence of parasites. Over-grooming that leads to visible redness or fur loss also warrants specialized grooming or medical attention.”

Normal grooming is usually common, but if the pet repeatedly grooms one spot, seems to be in pain while grooming, or has skin damage, it could mean they're uncomfortable and require professional care.

Frequency based on breed, coat type

Each pet has unique needs based on their coat type and breed. Pointing this out Dr Saraswat explained, “Long-haired breeds may require grooming every 4-6 weeks, while short-haired breeds can go 6-8 weeks. Active pets or those prone to matting may need more frequent care.”

Basic grooming services and seasonal requirements

Bathing is one of the grooming services.(Shutterstock)

Dr Saraswat listed out the essential grooming services which ensure the pet's overall wellbeing:

Regular bathing with pet-safe shampoos

with pet-safe shampoos Nail trimming to prevent discomfort

to prevent discomfort Ear cleaning to avoid infections

to avoid infections Brushing to maintain a healthy coat

The seasonal changes impact the coat, so each season comes with distinct grooming needs:

Summer: Pets may need shorter trims to stay cool and prevent matting.

Pets may need shorter trims to stay cool and prevent matting. Winter: Regular brushing is essential to manage shedding and maintain coat warmth.

Regular brushing is essential to manage shedding and maintain coat warmth. Monsoon: Special care for paws and fur is needed to avoid fungal infections.

ALSO READ: Planning a trip with your pet? Try these 5 easy home-cooked meals to take along

Grooming-related red flags that require immediate vet-visit

Dr Saraswat explained to consult a vet if there are any of these signs as they could suggest underlying health issues:

Unexplained wounds, scabs, or lumps were noticed during grooming.

Discharge or a foul smell from ears or skin.

Extreme discomfort or lethargy during grooming sessions.

He further added, “Grooming issues such as skin inflammation, bumps, or sudden changes in coat quality may indicate underlying health conditions like allergies, hormonal imbalances, or nutritional deficiencies. Consult a vet if these signs persist.”

ALSO READ: Dogs and cats can get diabetes too. Here's how to spot the signs and manage it effectively

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.