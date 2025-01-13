Planning a trip with your pet? Try these 5 easy home-cooked meals to take along

Travelling with a pet is a dream for many traveling fans-turned-animal lovers. If all your travel documents are sorted, then what about food? A well-planned menu keeps your pet from turning ‘hangry’ and derailing your trip plans. It is important to keep your pet satisfied throughout the journey. Pets are as enthusiastic as you to go on a trip, but make sure they are well-fed and nourished on the trip.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT, Dr Deepak Saraswat, Head Vet at Zigly said, “Travelling with your furry friend can be an adventure, but keeping your pet’s meal healthy and consistent on the go is not that easy always. Ready-to-eat food options might work in a pinch, but home-cooked meal brings comfort, nutrition, and peace of mind.”

Dr Saraswat further shared the recipes for five home-cooked meals.

Protein-packed rice balls

Small balls are hassle-free and as Dr Saraswat put it, the bite-snack balls are ideal power snacks on the trip. He shared the recipe, "Mix a little ground turkey with brown rice, add an egg to hold it together, and roll into bite-sized balls. These can be refrigerated for up to three days or frozen for longer trips. Just remember to pack them with ice packs to keep them fresh. The balanced protein and carbohydrates will keep your pet energized throughout the journey."

Chicken wraps and sweet potato

Another great recipe for a travel-friendly meal is a simple and nutritious wrap that captures the goodness of both chicken and sweet potato. Dr Saraswat said, “A neat trick for travel-friendly wraps by mashing sweet potato on dehydrated chicken strips. Roll them up and slice them into some pieces. Sweet potatoes include essential vitamins and fibre, whereas chicken delivers necessary protein and these wraps are lightweight, minimally messy, and can be stored at room temperature.”

Frozen yoghurt pup-sicles

Snacks can also be hydrating, especially for those summer road trips. Yoghurt pup-sicles are the perfect frozen treats. Dr Saraswat explained the method,"Mix up plain yoghurt with fruits which are pet friendly like blueberries and banana. Add the mixture into silicone moulds and freeze. The probiotics in yoghurt support digestive health, whereas fruits add natural sweetness and nutrients. These treats can help keep your pet hydrated during summer road trips."

Pets are happier when they are well-fed.(Shutterstock)

Kibble clusters

Kibble is essentially a dry food. It may seem convenient to take kibble as you go, but instead, try this travel-friendly alternative to commercial kibble. It's even more nutritious. Dr Saraswat said," Combine ground chicken or turkey with oats, eggs, and chopped vegetables. Bake until it tastes crispy, then break it into small clusters. Keep it in an airtight container and a complete meal with minimal mess. The crunchy texture helps maintain dental health while travelling."

Vacuum-sealed fish and quinoa packets

Another fresh and highly nutritious food to take on a road trip with a pet is the fish and quinoa combination. They are both highly nutritious and sorts most of the nourishment requirements on the trip.

He said, “ Prepare individual portions of cooked fish (salmon used most commonly) and quinoa, and vacuum seal them to keep them fresh. Fish offers omega-3 fatty acids for coat health, while quinoa provides complete protein and is easily digestible. These packets can go straight into the freezer and will slowly thaw in the cooler, providing fresh meals throughout the road trip.”

However, he also cautioned as every pet has unique dietary requirements. He said, “Check with your vet before trying these recipes if your pet has a sensitive stomach. Try these easy-to-cook meals at home first as nobody wants to deal with an upset pet tummy on vacation. Add some regular treats too – a familiar snack can be comforting when travelling.”

