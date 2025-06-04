Monsoon allergies in pets: Expert shares 6 tips to manage and keep them happy

Allergies tend to surge during the monsoon season, and while we often focus on our own health, our pets silently endure the harsh effects of increased allergens and pollen in the air, putting their well-being at risk. During monsoon, pets at home suffer the silent fight against the extreme weather conditions affecting their health.(Unsplash)

In an interview with HT lifestyle, Nandita Sikka, CCO and head psychologist at Heal Your Paws, Dr. Rajeev Ranjan Sinha from Ranjan Pet Clinic, and Dr. Bhanu Pratap, veterinary officer at Sharda University shared tips on how to manage allergies in our furry friends.

1. Look out for seasonal ills:

"Wet fur, dirty paws, and not enough sunlight can result in fungal infections and compromised immunity very fast," said Nandita Sikka. She advisesd using pet-safe tick sprays and paw balms and grooming regularly to avoid skin problems. Dr. Rajeev Ranjan Sinha stated, “Grooming and giving your pets proper baths during the monsoon is your first line of defense against infections."

2. Build a safe, cozy den:

Piercing thunder and bright lightning can shoot stress levels through the roof in pets, particularly canines. "Pick a quiet space with their blanket, favorite toys, and even a fragment of your clothing," advised Nandita Sikka. Your fragrance can ground and comfort them.

3. Monitor the diet and fluids:

Appetite tends to fluctuate during the rainy season. Feed them light but nutrient-rich meals, and water boosters or omega-3 supplements would be a good idea.

Tips to keep your pets happy as they struggle with monsoon allergies.(Unsplash)

4. Prioritise indoor play:

Rainy days might curtail walks, but that does not mean your pet must remain inactive. Employ puzzle toys, change playthings, and work on new commands to keep their brains active and bodies active."

5. Utilise calming aids for anxious animals:

If your animal shows signs of monsoon anxiety such as whining, hiding, restlessness, or belligerence, there are gentle solutions that will work. Natural calming treats, vet-approved herbal oils, or aroma therapy can help.

6. Give them extra time and affection:

All three experts agreed that our presence is the best therapy. Simple acts like brushing, sitting near them, or cuddling work wonders. You're their safe space, especially during storms.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.