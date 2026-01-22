Powder blush vs cream blush: Which one to pick as per your skin type; Best offers on Amazon Sale

Maybelline New York New Fit Me Mono Blush, 16 hours Easy to Use Long-lasting Cheek Blush. Maybelline Pigmented Creamy Powder Blush Formula, Natural and True to Tone Blush - 40 Proud|4.5 gramsView Details
Blush is a makeup must-have! Just a little dab will give your makeup that rosy pink flushed glow that turns eyeballs. But with so many formulas available, it can be confusing to choose the right one for your skin type and needs. Let’s break it down simply so you can pick between a cream and powder blush and score amazing deals during the Amazon Republic Day Sale!
For your reference, we have listed the top 5 blushes in both powder and cream textures to help you pick the best. These have been chosen as per the ratings and reviews mentioned on Amazon India.
What is a powder blush?
Powder blush is a dry, pressed or loose formula traditionally applied with a makeup brush. It has been a staple in makeup routines for decades and is widely available in a range of shades and finishes, from matte to shimmer.
Top 7 powder blushes
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
What is a cream blush?
Cream blush has a soft, creamy texture and is typically applied with fingers, a sponge, or a dense brush. It blends into the skin for a fresh, skin-like appearance and is often favoured for natural or dewy makeup looks.
Top 7 cream blushes
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Skin type considerations
Oily Skin: Powder blush is usually the better choice as it helps absorb excess oil and stays in place longer.
Dry Skin: Cream blush adds moisture and avoids clinging to dry patches.
Combination Skin: Either formula can work depending on the area and finish you prefer.
Mature Skin: Cream blush tends to look more natural and less textured on fine lines.
Powder blush has a dry, pressed or loose formula and gives a soft, matte to satin finish. Cream blush has a creamy or balm-like texture that melts into the skin for a more natural, dewy look.
Cream blush tends to look more skin-like and natural, especially on bare or minimal makeup skin. Powder blush can also look natural when applied lightly and blended well.
Use a fluffy blush brush, tap off excess product, and apply to the apples of the cheeks, blending upward toward the temples.
Apply with fingers, a stippling brush, or a damp sponge. Dab gently onto the cheeks and blend outward.
Powder blush generally lasts longer on oily skin, while cream blush can last well on normal to dry skin when set properly.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Shweta Pandey is a seasoned lifestyle content writer with over a decade of experience. Her expertise spans across makeup, skincare, hair care, health & fitness, and home décor, where she combines creativity with practical insights to craft relatable and impactful content.
Driven by curiosity and a love for storytelling, Shweta has built a reputation for making lifestyle topics approachable and inspiring. Beyond her writing desk, she enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.Read More