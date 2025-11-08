Jason Aldean honors Charlie Kirk and unveils new album 'Songs About Us' at Patriot Awards

Jason Aldean gave fans a night to remember at the 2025 FOX Nation Patriot Awards in New York City, where he performed his new single and announced his upcoming album release. The country star, 48, took the stage to sing How Far Does a Goodbye Go - a song that dropped on September 12. Talking about the song, Aldean told fans on social media, “How Far Does A Goodbye Go is a song for anybody who has ever felt the sting of a breakup. Go check it out wherever you listen to music!” Jason Aldean announced that his new album will be out in April 2026.(Getty Images via AFP)

His performance at the 2025 Patriot Awards marked a softer, more personal side of the singer, who is best known for gritty and patriotic anthems. But the night was not just about music - Aldean used his time on stage to reflect, remember and celebrate those who have shaped his journey, reports Fox News.

Also read: Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps becomes a streaming success as Pedro Pascal’s superhero debut wins over fans

Jason Aldean pays tribute to Charlie Kirk

In one of the night’s most emotional moments, Aldean presented the inaugural Charlie Kirk Legacy Award to Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, alongside his wife, Brittany and FOX News host Jesse Watters. The Turning Point USA founder was shot dead on September 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University.

Before launching into his hit Try That in a Small Town, Aldean took a moment to speak directly about his late friend. “Charlie was one of a kind and will forever be missed,” he said. “Violence and division in our country has become way too common. I don't know that Charlie was a big country music fan… He was more of a hip-hop guy from what I hear. But I know he understood where we were coming from with this next song,” he added, as per Fox News.

After Kirk’s death, Aldean had posted an emotional tribute on Instagram. “It’s been a hard day not only in our family, but all over the country,” he wrote. “Charlie Kirk was one of the kindest, smartest and bravest people I’ve ever met… We might have lost Charlie today but what he has done will live on forever,” he added.

Also read: Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter step out for dinner in New York just hours after Grammy nominations

Jason Aldean announces new album

On Friday, Aldean surprised fans with news of his upcoming record. “The highs, the lows, and everything in between. Songs About Us arrives April 24. Pre-order, pre-save, or pre-add now and hear 3 new songs out today!” he wrote on Instagram.

Fans flooded his comment section almost instantly. One wrote, “BEST NEWS EVER happy Friday to us!!” while another added, “so so pumped for this i can’t wait to hear them all!!!”

According to Fox News, the album will also include a special feature - Aldean’s wife, Brittany, appears on one track titled Easier Gone. It is a personal touch that makes the project feel even more grounded in his life offstage.

With Songs About Us set to release soon, Aldean’s latest chapter seems rooted in both reflection and resilience - a mix of grief, gratitude and growth that defines this stage of his career.

FAQs

1. Where did Jason Aldean perform his new single?

He performed How Far Does a Goodbye Go at the 2025 FOX Nation Patriot Awards in New York City.

2. When is Jason Aldean’s new album releasing?

His upcoming album, Songs About Us, will be out on April 24.

3. Who appears on the album with him?

Aldean’s wife, Brittany, features on a track titled Easier Gone.

4. What award did Aldean present during the Patriot Awards?

He presented the first-ever Charlie Kirk Legacy Award to Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk.