Zohran Mamdani launches hiring drive after historic New York City mayoral poll win

Days after the historic win in the New York City mayoral polls, Zohran Mamdani is hiring for his new administration. New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani wants top talent of New York City to join his tem.(AP)

The mayor-elect has called on the “top talent” in the city to join him to build up the administration and help deliver his “affordability agenda.”

“We’re hiring! Our new resume portal is live, and we’re looking for top talent in NYC to help build this administration and deliver on our affordability agenda. Could that be you?” Mamdani wrote in a post on social media platform X on Thursday morning (local time).

The self-proclaimed Social Democrat also shared a link to the resume portal where interested candidates can apply in various areas of expertise, including, but not limited to, climate, health, housing, infrastructure and immigrant justice.

This announcement comes just a day after Mamdani announced the launch of his website for the transition period. He also announced an all-women transition team on Wednesday in his first press conference after winning the election.

Zohran Mamdani’s transition team

Zohran Mamdani revealed his transition team on Wednesday morning as he prepares to take charge as the new NYC Mayor on January 1, 2026. The 34-year-old announced his first decision after winning at a rally in the city's Flushing Meadows.

Mamdani said that his transition team will be co-chaired by former Federal Trade Commission chair Lina Khan. Three other prominent names in New York City will hold the position with her: Melanie Hartzog, president and CEO of the non-profit New York Foundling; Grace Bonilla, president and CEO of the non-profit United Way of New York City; and Maria Torres-Springer, NYC's former first deputy mayor.

Zohran Mamdani, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America who was endorsed by Democrats in the NYC mayoral election, will become the youngest and first-ever Muslim Mayor of New York City when he takes office on January 1.