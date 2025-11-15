Todd Snider cause of death: How did Nashville singer-songwriter die at 59?

Todd Snider, a renowned singer, songwriter, and storyteller from Nashville who played a significant role in the alt-country and Americana music scenes, passed away on Friday at the age of 59. Rolling Stone has confirmed his death. While no specific cause was provided, it was reported that Snider had been diagnosed with pneumonia earlier this week. Country music star Todd Snider died at 59(Todd Snider on X)

“Aimless, Inc. Headquarters is heartbroken to share that our Founder, our Folk Hero, our Poet of the World, our Vice President of the Abrupt Change Dept., the Storyteller, our beloved Todd Daniel Snider has departed this world,” a statement on Snider's Facebook page read.

Todd Snider's cause of death

Todd Snider was hospitalized after he faced difficulties with breathing, his family confirmed. The Nashville singer’s condition was reported to be “complicated”.

“We have some difficult news to share. After Todd returned home to recover last week, he began having trouble breathing and was admitted to the hospital in Hendersonville, TN,” the family wrote in an update on social media on Friday.

“We learned from his doctors that he had been quietly suffering from an undiagnosed case of walking pneumonia, ” the Snider family added.

Attack on Todd Snider

This tragic news comes after the musician cancelled his US tour dates due to an assault outside his hotel that resulted in serious injuries.

Shortly after this event, he was taken into custody following a disagreement at a hospital.

The musician, who hails from Oregon, was reportedly attacked on October 31 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“Ahead of Todd Snider’s show in Salt Lake City, Todd sustained severe injuries as the victim of a violent assault outside of his hotel,” Snider representatives said in a social media post on November 3.

Meanwhile, tributes poured in for the late singer, with his fans remembering him as “one of the best muscians”.

A look at Todd Snider's career

Originally from Portland, Oregon, Snider moved to northern California after completing high school and eventually made his way to Texas in the 1980s, where he was mentored by the songwriter Jerry Jeff Walker. In the 1990s, he relocated to Nashville, becoming a pivotal figure in the gritty East Nashville music scene. His 2004 album, East Nashville Skyline, is regarded as a cornerstone of the alt-country genre.