Clay Matthews net worth: Inside former Green Bay Packers star's fortune amid viral TMZ photos

Clay Matthews recently sparked plastic surgery rumors after viral photos appeared to show the former NFL star with a dramatically different face. However, the images were identified as AI-generated. Now, attention is also on what the former NFL star's net worth is, here is what we know: Clay Matthews, former Green Bay Packers linebacker, has a net worth of $50 million. (AP)

What is Clay Matthews' net worth? Clay Matthews is a former American professional football player who has a net worth of $50 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. He played most of his career with the Green Bay Packers and also spent two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. He is the all-time sack leader for the Packers and helped lead the team to a Super Bowl title in 2011. Among his other career achievements, Matthews is a multiple-time Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection.

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Clay Matthews NFL career Matthews is a former NFL linebacker best known for his decade-long career with the Green Bay Packers. Born William Clay Matthews III, he was selected by the Packers with the 26th overall pick in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft after playing college football at USC.

He spent 10 seasons in Green Bay before joining the Los Angeles Rams for the 2019 season, which became his final year in the NFL. During his 11-season career, Matthews was selected to six Pro Bowls and recorded 91.5 sacks. He also helped the Packers defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV in February 2011, as per Hollywood Life.

Matthews is 40 years old as of September 2026. He was born on May 14, 1986, in Northridge, California.

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