Panchang Today, September 5, 2026: Krishna Navami under Mrigashira Nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious timings
Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for September 5, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings.
For September 5, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a Shanivar that favours steady effort, careful speech and practical review. With Krishna Navami and Mrigashira Nakshatra influencing the day, progress is more likely when priorities remain clear, decisions are made thoughtfully and avoidable confrontation is kept under control.
|Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|6:01 am
|Sunset
|6:38 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|9:10 am to 10:45 am
|Highlighted favourable window
|Brahma Muhurta: 4:30 am to 5:15 am
How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shanivar often emphasises patience, responsibility and realism, and that tone fits well with Krishna Navami, which is commonly associated with correction, simplification and letting go of what is no longer useful. Rather than pushing for dramatic beginnings, the day is better suited to honest stocktaking and practical adjustment.
Mrigashira Nakshatra adds a searching quality, encouraging questions, comparison and a closer look at details before taking action. With the Moon moving from Taurus to Gemini, the day may begin with a preference for stability and dependable methods before becoming more communicative and mentally active. Together, these influences support careful checking, practical thinking and flexibility. The presence of Vajra and Siddhi can traditionally be read as a combination of firmness and accomplishment, suggesting that progress is possible when determination is balanced with restraint and sound judgment.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
Those who follow Panchang timings may find this a useful day for maintenance, review meetings, clearing backlogs and improving existing systems. Shanivar supports discipline, while Krishna Navami favours reducing waste, revisiting assumptions and settling practical matters that have been left incomplete.
Mrigashira can sharpen curiosity, making the day suitable for research, drafting, auditing and gathering missing information. However, avoid allowing every new idea to become another task. Keep priorities focused. If an important decision cannot wait, rely on facts, timelines and written confirmation rather than mood or pressure. The day's traditional tone is better suited to correction and steady execution than dramatic announcements or ambitious promises.
Relationships and communication
Traditional Panchang reading suggests that sincerity may work better today than elaborate expression. Shanivar can bring a more serious tone, while Krishna Navami may draw attention to small irritations that have been building quietly. Careless words could therefore carry more weight than intended.
Mrigashira encourages questions and curiosity, so conversations may go better when you seek understanding rather than making accusations. In family and close relationships, practical cooperation can communicate care more effectively than grand reassurance. If a discussion becomes repetitive or tense, pause and return to it once the facts and emotions are clearer. Listening fully before responding can help prevent minor disagreements from becoming unnecessary distance.
Reflection and spiritual routine
Those who follow Panchang timings may use this day for quiet self-review. Shanivar traditionally supports accountability, while Krishna Navami encourages clearing clutter from schedules, thoughts and unfinished responsibilities.
A useful question for today is: What has become repetitive without being helpful, and what one practical correction could improve the coming week? Mrigashira adds a searching quality, making reading, journalling or a short period of silent observation useful. If the mind keeps moving between options, return to a few simple priorities. Reflection is best kept practical: identify what needs repair, where clearer language is needed and what deserves less attention. Even a brief, honest pause can help make later choices more grounded.
|Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|September 5, 2026, Saturday (Shanivar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Shravana; Purnimanta: Bhadrapada
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Krishna Navami until 9:53 pm; then Krishna Dashami
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Mrigashira until 9:30 pm; then Ardra
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Vajra until 12:45 pm; then Siddhi
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Taitila until 11:04 am; then Gara until 9:53 pm; then Vanija until 8:41 am, Sunday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Taurus until 10:17 am; then Gemini
|Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:30 am
|5:15 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|4:52 am
|6:01 am
|Abhijit Muhurta
|11:54 am
|12:44 pm
|Amrit Kalam
|1:17 pm
|2:46 pm
|Vijaya Muhurta
|2:25 pm
|3:16 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|6:38 pm
|7:01 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|6:38 pm
|7:46 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|11:57 pm
|12:42 am, Sunday
Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:
Brahma Muhurta: 4:30 am to 5:15 am
The day's highlighted window, traditionally suited to quiet planning, reflection or prayer. It can be used to settle the mind, set intentions, outline priorities or prepare thoughtfully for the day ahead.
Abhijit Muhurta: 11:54 am to 12:44 pm
A favourable period for focused decisions, important professional work or beginning a well-prepared task that requires composure and clear attention.
|Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|9:10 am
|10:45 am
|Gulika Kaal
|6:01 am
|7:35 am
|Yamaganda
|1:54 pm
|3:28 pm
|Dur Muhurtam
|7:42 am
|8:32 am
|Varjyam
|5:21 am, Sunday
|6:48 am, Sunday
|Vidaal Yog
|9:31 pm
|6:01 am, Sunday
|Aadal Yog
|6:01 am
|9:30 pm
Those who follow Panchang timings may prefer to exercise caution during these periods:
Rahu Kaal: 9:10 am to 10:45 am
If possible, avoid starting a major new undertaking, making an important purchase or taking a sensitive first step during this period. Routine work, preparation, follow-up and tasks already underway may continue as usual.
Yamaganda: 1:54 pm to 3:28 pm
This period may be treated with similar restraint, particularly for fresh beginnings or high-stakes decisions. Use the time for review, preparation, routine responsibilities or work that does not depend on a symbolic new start.
Other caution periods
Other inauspicious periods listed in the day's Panchang may be used as reminders to slow down, double-check important details and avoid decisions driven by irritation or haste. If something cannot be postponed, proceed with preparation and practical judgment rather than anxiety.
|Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|6:01 am
|Sunset
|6:38 pm
|Moonrise
|12:27 am, Sunday
|Moonset
|2:15 pm
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|9:30 am to 11:04 am
|Delhi (NCR)
|9:10 am to 10:45 am
|Bengaluru
|9:13 am to 10:45 am
|Hyderabad
|9:08 am to 10:41 am
|Chennai
|9:02 am to 10:35 am
|Ahmedabad
|9:30 am to 11:04 am
|Pune
|9:26 am to 10:59 am
|Kolkata
|8:27 am to 10:01 am
|Jaipur
|9:16 am to 10:50 am
|Kochi
|9:19 am to 10:51 am
|Lucknow
|8:56 am to 10:30 am
|Indore
|9:17 am to 10:51 am
|Guwahati
|8:13 am to 9:47 am
|Chandigarh
|9:10 am to 10:45 am
|Surat
|9:30 am to 11:03 am
|Visakhapatnam
|8:49 am to 10:22 am
|Nagpur
|9:05 am to 10:38 am
|Coimbatore
|9:16 am to 10:48 am
|Varanasi
|8:48 am to 10:22 am
|Bhubaneswar
|8:38 am to 10:11 am
Overall
Traditional Panchang guidance suggests that this Shanivar favours patience, practical decisions and measured communication. Use the day to review what is already underway, strengthen weak areas and avoid making unnecessary changes in haste. With mixed timing signals, keep expectations realistic and rely on preparation, clarity and restraint. A steady approach can help the day move forward without avoidable complications.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More