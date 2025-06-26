Woman’s bag melts onto her shirt during NYC heatwave as temperature hits 99°F. Watch

A woman in New York City was left surprised and uncomfortable when her handbag melted and stuck to her shirt during a very hot day. She posted the video online, showing herself trying to pull the soft, gooey bag off her shirt. A woman’s melted bag clings to her shirt as NYC heatwave pushes temperatures to 99°F.(Screengrab TikTok/@kaileelaayiah)

In the video first posted on TikTok, the woman explains that the heat was so strong, the bag started to melt against her clothes. She even claimed it was a Coach bag, a well-known brand, which made the moment even more shocking for viewers.

Extreme heat hit parts of the US on Tuesday, with cities like New York and Boston reaching very high temperatures. At one point, the TikToker shows the temperature on her phone- a scorching 99°F.

The video was posted on Reddit too and quickly went viral, with thousands of people watching, sharing, and reacting to the strange moment.

"So how about that heatwave y’all?" the caption of the post reads.

Check out the viral video here:

Here's how people reacted to the video:

People online had a mix of funny and shocked reactions to the video. Some joked about the quality of the bag, with one comment saying, “That’s some quality leather.”

One of the users, @MarvelPQplayer, commented, “Rough way to find out your bag is a knockoff.”

A second user, @creepjax, commented, “If she actually thinks it’s coach she got scammed, rip.”

A third user, @jackandsally060609, commented, "Coach has non leather purses, that can be a real coach purse and also be a melting synthetic material. It's probably that "coated canvas" material they sell."

Another user, @EntrepreneurFunny469, commented,"99? It’s hotter all over the country and people’s bags aren’t melting. Don’t buy chemical trash".

The video also started a debate online about whether the heat was really that strong or if the bag was made from cheap, fake leather. Some people blamed poor-quality materials, while others said the melting bag was a clear warning about how serious heatwaves have become.