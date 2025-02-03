Woman pays 1.7 lakh rent for cramped New York apartment with bizarre sink-toilet bathroom. Video

A woman in New York has shared a shocking video showcasing her bathroom's unconventional sink-toilet combo, leaving social media users in disbelief. Emily Bonani, a resident of the city, revealed the cramped space in her apartment that is designed to maximise space efficiency, but the setup has drawn widespread criticism. A New York woman went viral after sharing a video of her bizarre sink-toilet combo bathroom.(Instagram/bananabonani)

The unusual bathroom setup

The video, which went viral on TikTok, shows a bizarre arrangement in Bonani’s bathroom, where the toilet also serves as a sink. According to a report by the New York Post, Bonani pays $2,000 (around ₹1,73,382) in monthly rent for her apartment, despite the cramped conditions. The sink is positioned directly above the toilet's flush tank, making it a unique yet impractical space-saving solution. The catch? The sink can only be used when the toilet is flushed.

In her video, Bonani claims that this is the smallest bathroom in all of New York City, and even challenges her followers to prove otherwise. “What if I want to flush the toilet but I don’t want to turn on the sink? … that’s not an option!” Bonani states in the video, her frustration evident.

Watch the clip here:

Social media reaction

Bonani’s post has garnered nearly 13 million views on TikTok, and nearly 43,000 likes on Instagram, sparking a flurry of reactions from users. Many expressed shock, with some deeming the setup unsanitary and comparing it to a "prison toilet". One user commented, "This looks like something straight out of a horror movie – can’t imagine using that every day." Another said, "What if you don’t want to wash your hands immediately after flushing? Gross!"

Some users questioned the practicality of the space-saving idea, with one writing, "This is beyond saving space; it's just a recipe for disaster." Others were more sympathetic, with one commenting, "It's a sad reality of New York apartments – small and expensive."

While some shared a mix of disgust and concern, others expressed curiosity. "Would love to see how they clean this!" one user joked, while another remarked, "The things people will do to make a small space work."