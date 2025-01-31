The latest beauty trend taking over the US; permanent eye colour change surgery costing 10 lakh

The pursuit of beauty has led to a growing demand for cosmetic procedures, and now a new trend is taking over the US—a surgery that permanently alters eye colour. Dr. Brian Boxer Wachler, a 57-year-old ophthalmologist based in Los Angeles, has become known for performing this procedure, sharing dramatic before-and-after transformations with his 3.4 million TikTok followers and over 319,000 Instagram fans. The surgery is called keratopigmentation.(Instagram/@drboxerwachler)

“It’s cosmetic surgery but for the eyes,” he told The New York Post. “If people elect to have breast augmentation, face lifts, and Botox, then why not change their eye colour as well? If that’s what some people dream of having.”

How the procedure works

The surgery, called keratopigmentation, involves injecting pigment into the cornea to change its colour permanently. The process, which takes about 15 to 20 minutes per eye, replaces the natural iris colour with a new shade. Patients are given numbing drops, making the procedure virtually painless.

However, this cosmetic enhancement comes at a steep price—$6,000 per eye, totalling $12,000 (approximately ₹10 lakh).

Dr. Brian insists the procedure is “very safe”, stating that there is “no loss of vision in healthy eyes without prior LASIK”. Some temporary side effects, such as scratchiness or light sensitivity, may occur but typically fade quickly.

The surgery involves using an advanced laser to create a circular-shaped tunnel in the cornea. The tunnel is then widened to blend naturally with the cornea’s edge before the pigment is injected to achieve the desired eye colour. The transformation is immediate, and recovery takes just one day.

Patients can choose from colours like emerald green, evergreen, riviera blue, and Paris blue, though honey gold, steel grey, and olive green remain the most popular.

Internet reacts

While Dr. Brian finds joy in seeing his patients’ reactions, saying, “After the procedure, my patients are amazed. Incredibly happy, sometimes crying with tears of joy,” not everyone is on board with the trend.

Some social media users have expressed unease about the procedure. “This is so creepy,” one person wrote. Another commented, “This feels so dystopian.” A third user added, “This is scarier than any horror film I have seen.”

Despite the scepticism, Dr. Brian believes the surgery can have a profound psychological impact. “Many individuals see their eye colour as integral to their identity and choose to change it for self-expression or to enhance alignment between their inner self and outward appearance,” he explained. He also noted that it can boost confidence, especially when the new eye colour holds personal or cultural significance.

While the procedure is gaining attention, some believe it still needs improvement. “I like the concept; however, it looks like it needs more work. Maybe in the years to come, the science will improve the scary ass,” one person commented.

