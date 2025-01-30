Chinese massage parlour offers US $1 service to ‘exceptional’ women who own iPhone 16, Porsche or luxury bags

A massage parlour in Shenzhen, China, has stirred controversy by offering an 80-minute full-body detox massage for just 9 yuan (approximately $1). The catch? Only women deemed “exceptionally outstanding” are eligible, reported the South China Morning Post. In order to qualify, clients must meet at least one of 27 specific conditions.(Pexel)

To qualify, clients must meet at least one of 27 specific conditions, including owning high-end property, driving luxury cars like an Audi or Porsche, or working for major tech companies such as Tencent or Huawei. Women carrying luxury bags, holding Hong Kong or Macau residency, or having travelled to Europe or the US are also eligible.

The parlour also welcomes social media influencers with over 500,000 followers, brand founders, and professionals such as doctors and bankers. A message from the establishment reads, “If you do not meet the conditions, keep working hard in 2025!” It adds that the intent is to inspire self-improvement, not personal gratification.

Despite these lofty requirements, one customer anonymously shared that the service felt no different from a regular massage. Still, over 100 orders have reportedly been placed through the app.

Criteria spark backlash

The parlour’s selective criteria have sparked criticism. One online user suggested the shop might be breaching the Consumer Rights Protection Law, which ensures fair trade for all consumers. Another questioned the marketing strategy, stating that individuals meeting these qualifications likely wouldn’t care about saving money on a massage.

Some speculate the move is aimed at luring affluent clientele to upsell premium products. This incident follows a growing trend in China where women-only spaces such as gyms and swimming pools have gained popularity to ensure harassment-free environments.

However, similar exclusivity practices have raised eyebrows before. In August last year, a swimming club in Jiangsu province only accepted women under 45 with educational qualifications, citing “high IQ and personal qualities.”

