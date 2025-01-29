Viral video: Company lets employees take ‘as much cash as they can count’, lays out 70 crore on table

Some companies go above and beyond to reward their employees with jaw-dropping bonuses. Among them is this company from China that organised a party and decided to arrange a competition to determine which employee would get what amount. The management of a crane company laid S$11 million in cash on a table and asked the employees to “take as much cash as they want” within 15 minutes. The image shows employees of a company counting cash kept on a table. (Screengrab (Rednote))

A video of the event by Henan Mining Crane Co., Ltd, shared on Chinese social media sites Douyin and Weibo, was also posted on Instagram. The video opens to show a huge table filled with money. The employees then start counting the cash to take home their bonuses.

According to 8 Days, one person managed to count $100K yuan (S$18.7K) worth of cash in 15 minutes. Other employees stacked up cash and counted the money as fast as possible. One of the videos shared on the platforms also had a caption, “Henan company is giving out millions for its year-end bonus. Employees can bring home as much cash as they can count.”

Take a look at the video that has surprised people:

Social media reacts:

People posted varied comments on the video, expressing their surprise or sharing jokes. One individual wrote, “Same as my company. But instead of money, they give tons of workload.” Another added, “This is the kind of paperwork I want, but the company had other plans.”

A third commented, “You can just credit into the worker’s accounts instead of this circus act. Kind insulting. But it’s a different world behind the Great Wall.” A fourth expressed, “More of this and less of team bonding.”

In 2023, the company distributed a large amount of money among employees during an annual dinner.