10-year-old calls police to report dad’s illegal stash after getting scolded over homework

A Chinese boy used a surprising tactic to get back to his father after being scolded for not finishing his homework. According to local media, he called the police and reported his father for possession of illegal items, which resulted in the dad’s arrest. The local police reportedly arrested the father for his illegal stash and then transferred the case to the anti-drug brigade. (Pexels)

According to China News, the incident occurred on January 9 in China’s Yongning County. Reportedly, the 10-year-old boy was scolded by his father for not finishing his homework on time. Following the incident, the boy ran out of the house. On his way, he borrowed a phone from a shopkeeper and called the police to tell them that his father was hiding poppy pods at their house.

Why are poppy pods illegal?

The South China Morning Post (SCMP), in a 2024 article, reported that poppies contain opiates like codeine and morphine. BBC reported that due to the presence of opiate traces in poppy seeds and the potential to use the seeds to grow opium poppies, they are banned as a food ingredient in China.

SCMP report explained that the government closely monitors the cultivation of poppies, and anyone growing them without permission would face legal consequences - from fines to imprisonment.

What did the authorities do?

After receiving the report, police from Chengguan Police Station of Yongning County Public Security Bureau found the little boy. He then showed the police the way to his house, where the authorities launched a search for the pods. They found eight shells hidden in a balcony cabinet.

The father admitted that the pods were his and claimed he kept them for medical treatment. The father was eventually taken to the police station. Subsequently, the case was transferred to the anti-drug brigade.