Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

10-year-old calls police to report dad’s illegal stash after getting scolded over homework

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jan 28, 2025 02:07 PM IST

A kid in China reportedly ran away from home, borrowed a phone from a shopkeeper, and reported his dad's illegal stash to the police.

A Chinese boy used a surprising tactic to get back to his father after being scolded for not finishing his homework. According to local media, he called the police and reported his father for possession of illegal items, which resulted in the dad’s arrest.

The local police reportedly arrested the father for his illegal stash and then transferred the case to the anti-drug brigade. (Pexels)
The local police reportedly arrested the father for his illegal stash and then transferred the case to the anti-drug brigade. (Pexels)

According to China News, the incident occurred on January 9 in China’s Yongning County. Reportedly, the 10-year-old boy was scolded by his father for not finishing his homework on time. Following the incident, the boy ran out of the house. On his way, he borrowed a phone from a shopkeeper and called the police to tell them that his father was hiding poppy pods at their house.

Also Read: 7-year-old kid in China calls police, accuses father of hitting him just to avoid school

Why are poppy pods illegal?

The South China Morning Post (SCMP), in a 2024 article, reported that poppies contain opiates like codeine and morphine. BBC reported that due to the presence of opiate traces in poppy seeds and the potential to use the seeds to grow opium poppies, they are banned as a food ingredient in China.

SCMP report explained that the government closely monitors the cultivation of poppies, and anyone growing them without permission would face legal consequences - from fines to imprisonment.

What did the authorities do?

After receiving the report, police from Chengguan Police Station of Yongning County Public Security Bureau found the little boy. He then showed the police the way to his house, where the authorities launched a search for the pods. They found eight shells hidden in a balcony cabinet.

Also Read: ‘Modern company or slave owner’: Chinese company pays employees in vouchers instead of money

The father admitted that the pods were his and claimed he kept them for medical treatment. The father was eventually taken to the police station. Subsequently, the case was transferred to the anti-drug brigade.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On