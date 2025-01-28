‘Modern company or slave owner’: Chinese company pays employees in vouchers instead of money

A company in China was criticised after one of its employees claimed that they were paid their salaries in vouchers instead of cash. The employee's social media post not only sparked widespread criticism but also prompted an official investigation against the organisation. A social media post about a company allegedly paying its employees in vouchers left people in disbelief (representative image). (Unsplah/Jerry Zhang)

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the shopping centre issued vouchers for different amounts, notifying employees that they could use them to buy different items, mostly food and clothes. Reportedly, the vouchers, ranging from $1.4 to $70, do not have any monetary value that can be used as a payment method for other items.

How are the vouchers supposed to work?

The employee said each voucher has a unique number, just like banknotes. The workers are supposed to show them to purchase the items they want.

The company allegedly instructed the employees that they could use the vouchers to pay property management fees and buy certain properties and parking that are owned by the group at a discount price. However, a staff member working at the mall told Chinese Business View that they can be used mostly for restaurants and clothing stores. Also, if an item purchased is less than the value of the voucher, the shoppers do not get back the remaining amount.

“We are helpless”

"These are the salary amounts for my three months’ hard work,” the employee who first posted about the vouchers on social media wrote while talking about the shopping centre at Motian Vitality City. “Many colleagues have mortgages and car loans, and young kids and old parents to support. We are helpless with these vouchers,” the man added.

How did social media react?

The share sparked instant outrage among people, with many labelling the company as “inhuman”. An individual wrote, “Since when can a company issue their own currency? They should be severely punished.”

Another added, “We must have you pay back whatever you have earned from me. It does not seem like a modern company but a slave owner.” A third posted that there was a time when some companies in China used to pay salaries in packs of cigarettes.

How did the authorities react?

As per SCMP, the local human resources and social security bureau have said that they are investigating the case.

A lawyer, Zhao Liangshan, from Shaanxi Hengda Law Firm, told Chinese Business View that the company had broken the law. Liangshan explained that under the Labour Law, a worker's salary should be paid monthly in cash.

The outlet further explained that as per the Contract Law in China, any changes regarding working hours, salaries or issues related to workers’ interests must be thoroughly discussed with the employees. The changes are levied only after the employees themselves confirm them.