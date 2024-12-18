Employees forced to eat chillies, lie on floor to greet boss: Bizarre punishments at Chinese firms

These companies in China might be the most toxic workplaces you've ever heard of. Two Chinese companies have made headlines for their absurd work culture and poor office environment after reports claimed their employees were made to 'respect' their boss by lying down on the floor and forced to eat 'death chillies' if they fail their tasks. Two companies in China stunned the world for their punishments for employees including eating chillies and lying on the floor.(Representational)

Chant slogans praising boss

One of the companies, based in China's Guangzhou, has reportedly coerced its employees to undertake unusual practices at the office. Instead of greeting their manager with a "Good Morning" or "Hello," the firm has asked its workers to lie on the floor to welcome their superiors. They were also told to chant slogans praising the boss and the company to show that they value work over everything else in their lives.

The reports quoted the employees as being made to shout: "Qiming branch welcomes Boss Huang! Qiming branch, whether in life or death, we will not fail our work mission," to save their jobs and follow the company's rituals.

Forced to eat chillies

In another incident, a Chinese company reportedly asked its staff to eat 'death chillies' if they failed any of their tasks. As punishment for being unable to complete their tasks, the company is said to have ordered them to eat spicy chillies.

The finance firm, based in China's Chengdu region, used this form of punishment on employees with poor performance. Two female employees were even rushed to the hospital after being made to eat death chilli sticks at work.

After the local media reported the bizarre practice of lying on the floor to welcome the boss, company representatives denied such practices were being carried out. However, reports suggested that videos showing the absurd welcoming ritual happening at the company have gone viral on social media in China.