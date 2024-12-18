'Don't build careers, rent people': CEO's unusual advice on hiring confuses internet

CEOs and founders often use LinkedIn as a platform to share their sage advice on growing companies, building teams, and navigating the challenges of entrepreneurship. The advice often comes in form of personal anecdotes, lessons from their careers and insights into leadership challenges which aim to inspire and educate budding entrepreneurs. The Tata Play CEO's advice did not go down well with users on social media after he used the word 'rent' to refer to hiring people.(Representational)

One such advice by Harit Nagpal, the MD and CEO at Tata Play Ltd, did not go down well with users on social media after he used the word 'rent' to refer to hiring people. (Also read: 'I take drugs myself’: CEO goes on bizarre Christmas party rant to employees)

In his post, he spoke about embracing the unique beliefs and attitudes of people who are hired and giving them the freedom to thrive. In turn, as they gain knowledge, they’ll help elevate your company. However, the first line of the post confused many.

"Don’t build careers. Rent people. This isn’t their first job. They won’t retire here. Allow them to bring their beliefs and attitudes with them. Let them be and do what they couldn't where they were before. As their knowledge and confidence grows, they will learn to fly and make you soar too. And when they leave, they’ll encourage others like them to join you," he said.

Take a look at the post here:

While most users agreed with Nagpal's advice, some of them could not move past the first line.

"As always, admire your provocative thinking. True, people don’t stay forever—but let’s not confuse a 'rental mindset' with treating people like “property”. A good landlord maintains and improves, creating a space to thrive," said Vivek Gambhir, an advisor and CEO.

"Agree completely Harit but the word rent feels little harsh," said another user.

‘Poor choice of words’

A screenshot of the post was shared on Reddit and drew similar reactions from users. "Good intentions marred by a poor choice of words," said the user who shared the post.

"Horrible phrasing but it's the right attitude. Know that you won't have the employees for life. You job as their boss is to help them get better and advance in their career," said another user.

"A weird start but the the point is valid," read one comment. "Maybe not use the words "rent people" but it's solid advice," said a third user.