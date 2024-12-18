IIT graduate reveals 55 lakh salary, credits institute's brand for success: ‘ If you still think stream matters more..’

A post on Reddit has reignited the ongoing debate among Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) aspirants: Is it more advantageous to prioritize the prestige of an older IIT over securing a preferred branch like Computer Science (CS) at a newer IIT? This Reddit post sparked diverse reactions. Representative (Pexel)

The author of the post shared a personal experience, choosing a less sought-after branch at IIT Madras over a CS seat at IIT Bhilai. This decision, according to the author, led to a lucrative job offer with a 55 lakh per annum salary. The author emphasized that the “IIT tag” serves as a significant advantage in one’s career, stating, “A degree from an Old IIT isn’t just a degree, it’s a signal.”

The post further argued that while specific technical skills can be acquired independently, the brand value and ecosystem of an established IIT provide unparalleled opportunities. The author noted, “You don’t need a CS degree to be a great developer. What you do need is access to the right ecosystem, and Old IITs provide exactly that.”

Take a look at the post:

This perspective sparked diverse reactions. One user commented, “My friend got a 1CR package in India in placements with CS from ‘not old’ IIT. There is no set rule. At the end of the day you have to work hard and grab the opportunities at hand.” Another added, “I low key feel OP is one of the people who get pissed if some tier 3 guy gets same salary in same position as them in a company.”

This discussion mirrors sentiments expressed in other Reddit threads, where users deliberate between choosing a preferred branch at a newer institution versus a less desired branch at a more prestigious one. In one thread, a user advises, “When you pick college, always pick the older IITs even if you are getting good branches in tier 3 IITs.” ￼