IIT Madras has a digital human brain atlas ready

The complexity of the human brain has always presented one of the greatest challenges in science. Neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and epilepsy affect millions of people worldwide, yet we still know relatively little about their underlying causes. Existing treatments are often expensive, difficult to access, and only modestly effective. This leaves millions of patients and families facing daunting uncertainty, as well as health care systems strained by the burden of care. The brain atlas also represents a new model for innovation in India, where affordability and scalability are essential (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

At the same time, the rapid advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) are transforming industries and creating new opportunities, yet AI still pales in comparison to the efficiency, adaptability, and learning capacity of the human brain. Despite its ability to process massive datasets and perform specific tasks at superhuman speeds, AI systems remain energy-intensive and lack the flexibility that comes naturally to human cognition. If we could better understand how the brain works — its adaptability, efficiency, and ability to process information — we could revolutionise not only the treatment of neurological diseases but also the future of AI.

This is where the work being done at IIT Madras comes in. By creating the world’s most detailed digital human brain atlas, the researchers at IIT Madras are embarking on a journey that could fundamentally change how we approach both medicine and AI. This digital brain atlas will map the human brain at an unprecedented level of detail, providing insights into its structure, connectivity, and the underlying mechanisms that make human cognition so unique.

The brain is estimated to be made up of approximately 80 billion neurons, with trillions of connections forming a network of incomprehensible complexity. Mapping this network has long been a dream of neuroscientists, but existing tools have been limited in their ability to provide a clear, detailed picture of how the brain is structured and how its different regions communicate with one another. The team at IIT Madras, however, is changing that. Their project involves slicing human brains into ultra-thin sections — 10,000 slices per brain — each captured at tens of gigapixels resolution, resulting in a 3D, fully digital model of the whole brain. This process generates three petabytes of data per brain, creating a dataset that offers unprecedented insights into the inner workings of this most complex organ.

In an exciting new development, the Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre at IIT Madras has released DHARANI, the first-ever 3D high-resolution imaging dataset of the human foetal brain. Featuring over 5,000 sections at cellular resolution, this groundbreaking dataset offers researchers a detailed view of early brain development. Remarkably, the team achieved this at less than one-tenth the cost of similar projects in the West. This achievement, led by Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam, professor in department of electrical engineering at IIT Madras and head of the Healthcare Technology Innovation Centre (HTIC), a joint initiative of IIT Madras and department of biotechnology (DBT), ministry of science and technology, sets the stage for major advancements in neuroscience and foetal medicine, with potential applications ranging from early diagnosis of developmental disorders to understanding the origins of neurological diseases.

The potential applications of this research are vast. By studying the brain at this level of detail, scientists will gain new insights into how neurological diseases develop, what biomarkers signal their onset, and how various treatments affect brain function over time. The digital brain atlas could help researchers identify early indicators of diseases like Alzheimer’s, enabling earlier diagnosis and more effective interventions before symptoms become severe. This is particularly important in countries like India, where access to expensive diagnostic tools is limited and millions of people go undiagnosed until it is too late for treatment to make a meaningful difference. The affordability aspect is central to the project’s mission, with the team focused on making their tools and insights available at a fraction of the cost, democratising access to this critical information and ensuring it benefits patients everywhere.

The brain atlas also represents a new model for innovation in India, where affordability and scalability are essential. For years, much of the cutting-edge research in fields like neuroscience and AI has been concentrated in the West. IIT Madras is proving that India has the talent and creativity to not only participate in but lead the next wave of breakthroughs. International collaborations with institutions like the University of California underscore the global significance of this work. India’s ability to innovate at lower costs gives it a unique advantage in addressing global problems.

If solutions can work in India, where resources are often stretched thin, they will be effective everywhere. This democratisation of science and technology is central to the mission of the brain atlas project.

Transformative work like this is made possible by visionary donors like Kris Gopalakrishnan, co-founder of Infosys, who has dedicated his post-corporate career to supporting research with global impact. His investment in the Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre reflects a belief that India can lead the world in creating affordable, scalable solutions for some of humanity’s greatest challenges.

Witnessing the groundbreaking work at IIT Madras firsthand early this year also inspired me to collaborate with them and relocate my company, Vionix Biosciences’ R&D to India, leveraging their expertise to develop advanced diagnostic technologies. Their commitment to making cutting-edge science accessible to all aligns perfectly with the mission of democratising innovation. These are shining examples of how grand visions, rooted in affordability and global collaboration, can transform industries and improve lives.

Vivek Wadhwa is CEO, Vionix Biosciences.The views expressed are personal