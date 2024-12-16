Lead the future: Enroll in IIT Delhi's Advanced Programme in Technology and AI Leadership today

The rapid growth of technology and the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) are changing businesses worldwide. CEOs are now focusing on AI to drive innovation, boost efficiency, and stay competitive. A 2024 EY survey reveals that 70% of CEOs plan to increase investments in AI and emerging technologies. In this fast-evolving world, strong tech leadership is crucial—not just for smooth operations, but for driving growth and delivering great customer experiences. Today’s tech leaders must blend technical skills with business knowledge, using innovation to foster growth and improve customer satisfaction. It’s all about leading with vision and strategy. Boost your career with IIT Delhi's Advanced Programme in Technology and AI Leadership.

Recognising this paradigm shift, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) began its Technology & AI Leadership Programme that is designed to equip professionals with strategic, innovative and leadership skills. The uniqueness of its curriculum is that it prepares visionary tech leaders who can spearhead successful initiatives and navigate today’s dynamic and ever-evolving technological landscape. Getting associated with a celebrated institution with IITD has its perks. Known for its strong academics and innovative research, IIT Delhi is a global name in artificial intelligence (AI) and technology, leading important advancements and inspiring progress.

One of the standout features of this programme is the 100% live delivery by renowned IIT Delhi instructors. This has been modelled to ensure real-time and interactive learning. As this programme integrates AI and technology into leadership training, it provides participants with cutting-edge tools and frameworks for modern organisational challenges. Its innovation leadership angle helps participants develop creative problem-solving skills, think strategically, and use AI to stay competitive.

Throughout the programme, participants will learn to make decisions, innovate, democratise, thrive, and safeguard in the world of technology and AI.

Here are some highlights of this programme.

1) A guided capstone project by IIT Delhi faculty: Gain hands-on experience with expert guidance from IIT Delhi faculty.

2) 100% live delivery by renowned IIT Delhi instructors.

3) Hands-on guidance through no code tools to accelerate tech agility: Quickly build tech skills.

4) A 2-day inspiring, enriching immersion at the IIT Delhi campus: Learn, get inspired, and network with peers and faculty.

5) Access to tried and tested ‘practitioner insights’ via 10+ sessions by tech leaders: Learn proven strategies from tech leaders.

6) Sharp industry-readiness with real-world case studies: Develop industry-ready skills.

While this 7-month, Advanced Programme in Technology and AI Leadership by IIT Delhi is mostly an online one, there is a campus chapter as well that will take place at IIT Delhi. At the end of the programme, participants will visit IIT Delhi campus to network with peers, learn from top faculty through hands-on workshops, group discussions, and presentations, gaining practical skills and valuable connections.

Another notable feature of this programme is its Collaborative Capstone Project. In this team capstone project, participants will be expected to combine classroom knowledge, expert insights, and peer collaboration to create a practical solution and strategic roadmap, shaped by feedback from both experts and peers.

Key takeaways

This programme is designed to help participants understand the vital connection between technology, strategy, and operations. It can enable them to lead competitive, efficient and resilient organisations. Let’s now look at the key outcomes you can expect from this programme.

Participants will help evaluate emerging technologies to identify new opportunities and create action plans for gaining a strategic advantage.

They will learn to use advanced platforms and strategies to tackle business challenges and boost innovation within your organisation.

Participants will learn to foster a culture of innovation, continuous learning, and adaptability to stay competitive in the changing tech world.

Students will lead tech projects using agile methods for efficient delivery and financial control.

Participants will learn to spot, assess, and reduce technology risks to ensure strong cybersecurity and smooth operations.

Programme details

Technical orientation: December 30, 2024

Duration: 7 Months | Live Online

Programme fee: ₹1,69,000

Eligibility: Graduate (10+2+3) or Diploma holders (Only 10+2+3) from a recognised university are eligible to apply

About IITD

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) is one of the 5 initial IITs established for training, research and development in science, engineering and technology in India. Established as College of Engineering in 1961, the Institute was later declared as an Institution of National Importance under the “Institutes of Technology (Amendment) Act, 1963” and was renamed as “Indian Institute of Technology Delhi”. It was then accorded the status of a Deemed University with powers to decide its own academic policy, to conduct its own examinations, and to award its own degrees. Since its inception, over 48000 have graduated from IIT Delhi in various disciplines including Engineering, Physical Sciences, Management and Humanities & Social Sciences. Of these, nearly 5070 received PhD degrees. The rest obtained a master’s degree in engineering, Sciences and Business Administration. These alumni today work as scientists, technologists, business managers and entrepreneurs. There are several alumni who have moved away from their original disciplines and have taken to administrative services, active politics or are with NGOs. In doing so, they have contributed significantly to the building of this nation, and to industrialisation around the world.