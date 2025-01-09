China firm makes employees eat fire to boost their self-confidence: ‘I found it degrading’

A Chinese company is under heavy fire from social media users after an employee shared an “unreasonable team-building activity” imposed by the organization. The worker claimed that the company compelled employees to eat fire as a method to boost self-confidence and help them face their fears, sparking widespread outrage and criticism. Employees eating fire as a part of team-building exercise. (Screengrab (Douyin))

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), social media user Rongrong revealed this practice on a major Chinese social media platform. She claimed that she was afraid of putting a burning cotton bud in her mouth but went ahead with it because she feared losing her job.

“Performers must control their breathing, keep their mouth moist, and time the closure precisely. Only trained professionals can do this safely,” the worker wrote on social media, reported the outlet.

“The purpose was to show the company’s leadership our determination. To show that we wanted to win, and we wanted to make money,” she added. Later, she added that she found the entire activity “degrading.”

“Professional training”

Unfortunately, the fire-eating exercise is not exclusive to Rongrong’s company. As per SCMP, a team-building company in eastern China, Renzhong, offers a service that trains employees in fire-eating techniques. According to the website, they also arrange on-site fire safety equipment.

Outrage on social media:

The social media user’s post led to widespread outrage on the Chinese site Douyin, reported the outlet. According to SCMP, an individual wrote, “Protecting workers under labour laws still has a long way to go.” Another added, “A disguised obedience test.”

A third shared a personal story, “At my last job, we had to stand more than two metres up, close our eyes, and fall backwards, trusting colleagues to catch us. Some girls were not caught and hit the ground. I was so scared that I cried.”

“Harsh treatment”

As per the outlet, this is not an one-off incident, there have been reports of harsh treatment during team-building exercises that leave employees uncomfortable. In an earlier incident, workers of a company were made to crawl on streets at night after they lost a game.

In another reported incident, company employees were forced to hug trash bins and strangers on the street, all in the name of building confidence and camaraderie among team members.