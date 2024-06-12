86% of Indian employees are 'struggling' or 'suffering': Gallup Global Workplace report 2024

Only 14% of Indian employees feel they are “thriving” in life, while others admit to “struggling” or “suffering”, according to the Gallup 2024 State of the Global Workplace report. This is in sharp contrast to the 34% employees worldwide who feel they are “thriving.” Gallup State of the Global Workplace report evaluates the mental wellbeing of employees (Representational image)

The 2024 Gallup State of the Global Workplace report “examines the current state of employee mental health and wellbeing at the global level.” For its Life Evaluation Index, Gallup classified respondents into three categories of wellbeing - thriving, struggling or suffering.

The respondents who had a positive view of their present life situation - rating it 7 or higher - as well as a positive outlook for the next five years, were classified as “thriving.”

The respondents who said they had an uncertain or negative view of their present life situation, with more daily stress and financial worries, were classified as “struggling.”

Finally, respondents who admitted to feeling miserable (4 and below rating on best life present), along with a negative view of the future, were said to be struggling. “They are more likely to report that they lack the basics of food and shelter and more likely to have physical pain and a lot of stress, worry, sadness and anger. They have less access to health insurance and care and more than double the disease burden compared with thriving respondents,” American analytics company Gallup noted.

India on Life Evaluation Index

According to the 2024 Gallup State of the Global Workplace report, only 14% of Indians feel they are thriving.

The other 86% admit to struggling or suffering.

In fact, it’s not just India alone but the whole of South Asia that reported the lowest percentage of thriving employees. Only 15% of respondents from South Asia classified themselves as thriving - 19 percentage points lower than the global average.

“This trend is true across all countries in the region surveyed, with India reporting the second-highest rate of thriving at only 14%, behind Nepal at 22%,” Gallup said in a press release.

35% of respondents from India also admitted experiencing daily anger - more than any other country in South Asia. On the other hand, India ranked lowest among South Asian countries in terms of stress as only 32% of respondents said they experienced daily stress, as compared to 62% in Sri Lanka and 58% in Afghanistan.

However, India maintained a high employee engagement rate of 32%, well above the global average of 23%.