Saree pride takes over NYC streets: ‘Desi aunties’ react to woman’s Indian attire

An interaction between an Indian woman wearing a saree and a gang of “desi aunties” has surfaced on social media. It shows how the elderly people reacted when the woman asked them if she was overdressed by New York City (NYC) standards. An Instagram user posing with "desi aunties" who remarked on her saree in NYC. (Instagram/fireflydo)

“I thought I might be overdressed for NYC. Then I asked random Desi aunties how I looked in my saree. Their love and kind words felt like home, 8000 miles away. This one’s for every desi girl who wants to wear her saree with confidence,” Ruchika Jain wrote while sharing a video.

What does the video show?

“I was feeling so uncomfortable earlier,” Jain says in the video as she walks around NYC wearing a red-coloured saree paired with a black blouse. She continues that she feels overdressed. However, her mood changes when she meets a group of elderly women. Their kind words bring a smile to Jain’s face.

Jain, while passing the group, asks how she is looking. Almost in unison, the women say that she is looking very pretty. For a few moments, they exchange a few more wonderful words.

Take a look at the video:

An individual wrote, “The best hype gang.” Another claimed, “That's not your voice.” Jain replied, “Yes, it is my kiddo voice when I am feeling like ‘nobody is going to judge me here’, so I was very casual.”

A third posted, “Pretty woman.” A fourth remarked, “You are always beautiful, no matter what you wear.” Many reacted to the post using heart emoticons.