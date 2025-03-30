Menu Explore
NYC TikToker shares her experience dating a ‘manipulative’ dating coach. Another woman speaks out: ‘He’s insane'

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Mar 30, 2025 07:03 AM IST

A TikToker recently shared her experience of dating a man who works as a dating coach in NYC. The video has gone viral, amassing over 700,000 views. 

NYC TikTok creator Rachel Cuello recently shared her experience of dating a man who works as a dating coach, calling him out as both a “narcissist” and “manipulative.” Cuello claimed that another woman reached out to her, revealing she had a similar experience with the same man.

A TikToker opened up about dating a man who works as a dating coach in NYC.(Pixabay )
A TikToker opened up about dating a man who works as a dating coach in NYC.(Pixabay )

Cuello ‘exposes’ the dating coach

In her video, Cuello revealed that the unnamed dating coach is very different from how he presents himself online.

“He comes on TikTok talking about dating with purpose, dating with intention, how to communicate,” Cuello claimed in the video. “Acting like he’s the [expletive].”

“Let’s not underplay this. He is insane. He is a narcissist,” she added.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez not ‘dating’ after finalizing divorce from Ben Affleck, sources say she was ‘hurt’ for this reason

Another woman shares the same experience

Cuello also shared that another woman who dated the same man had a strikingly similar experience.

“A girl reached out to me saying she had a very similar experience with the same exact man, the same dating coach,” Cuello said. “Her and I are going to get drinks together next weekend. Can’t wait.”

She claimed the man allegedly began dating the other woman the day after things ended between him and Cuello. According to her, he followed the same manipulative pattern with both women.

“There’s a 10-year age gap between her and him,” she said. “There’s a 9-year age gap between me and him.”

After comparing notes, Cuello said it confirmed her suspicions.

“He talks to women all day every day about dating,” she explains. “He’s gotten so into the female brain, our thoughts, our emotions, what we fundamentally want and need in a man… so when he sees a beautiful woman that he wants, he knows exactly what to do to manipulate her.”

Cuello’s video has gone viral, amassing over 700,000 views, 30,000 likes, and thousands of comments.

