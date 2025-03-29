Jennifer Lopez not ‘dating’ after finalizing divorce from Ben Affleck, sources say she was ‘hurt’ for this reason

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce grabbed headlines worldwide for months last year. The two Hollywood stars parted ways two years after tying the knot, and since then, they have been tight-lipped about their separation. Their divorce was finalized in February. But is Jennifer dating someone new after the divorce? Sources close to the actor-singer addressed the speculations and told People that she is not dating anyone, and is currently putting all her focus on her professional commitments. (Also read: Ben Affleck opens up on reasons behind his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, calls the episode 'sort of embarrassing') Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck filed divorce papers at a Los Angeles court in August 2024.

What the source said

The source added, “She's focused on work and is not dating. She's happy as it is.”

“Life goes on and if anyone can move forward and be positive about it, it's Jennifer. She sees everything as a lesson. She was hurt by their sudden separation and Ben's unwillingness to not work on their marriage. She really wanted it to work out,” the source continued.

About their relationship

After the split happened, Ben has been quietly reuniting with his first former wife, Jennifer Garner, to co-parent their kids.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were once the ultimate couple goals, not just once, but twice. Their romance first thrilled millions in the early 2000s. After rekindling their love, they tied the knot in 2022. After a summer spent apart on opposite coasts, Jennifer filed for divorce, citing April 26 as their official date of separation.

On the work front, Jennifer was last seen in the film Unstoppable, also starring Jharrel Jerome. Her new film Kiss of the Spider Woman had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival to rave reviews.

Kiss of the Spider Woman stars Diego Luna as a political prisoner during Argentina's civil war in the 1980s, incarcerated alongside another man portrayed by Tonatiuh. Her performance in the musical drama also received a standing ovation at the premiere.