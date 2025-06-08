Chris Martin gives shoutout to Dakota Johnson film at Coldplay gig amid breakup, fans shook: 'They are not broken up'

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin had fans shocked as he gave a shoutout to Dakota Johnson's upcoming film, Materialists, at a recent concert of the band. What made this news is that reports had claimed Chris and Dakota broke up last week. The shoutout sparked new speculations, saying either the celeb couple had not broken up, or patched things up. (Also read: Why did Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin break up? End of couple's 8-year on-off relationship may be ‘final’ this time) Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson during their India visit earlier this year,

Chris Martin's shoutout for Materialists

In a video shared by Deuxmoi, Chris can be seen performing on stage, before he pauses and thanks the fans. "Big love to everyone. Don't forget to see Materialists. We love you," he then says, before walking backstage.

The video was shared with the caption: “‼️THEYRE NOT BROKEN UP‼️” -the submitter of this video. In the comments section, fans debated if the couple was still together. "I can totally seeing him supporting her even after the break up," wrote one, suggesting that Dakota and Chris were no longer together. Another echoed, "You can breakup with someone and still be supportive. Look at him and GP." Others, however, were confused. "they always seem to be on and off 😭 its rly impossible to know," read one comment.

Are Chris and Dakota broken up?

Last week, reports claimed Dakota and Chris had ended their relationship after nearly eight years. Dakota Johnson preferred to stay silent on the breakup during an appearance on the chat show Late Night With Seth Meyers.

On the show, Dakota spoke about her new movie Materialists, helmed by director and writer Celine Song, whom the actress said she was "obsessed" with after seeing her Oscar-nominated "Past Lives." Johnson and Meyers also playfully described the new film as a “rom-dramedy”. Materialists is a love triangle that also stars Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal.

Dakota Johnson, whose parents are 80s icons Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, has rarely opened up about the relationship. But in March 2024, the actress shared how she felt about watching the singer perform.