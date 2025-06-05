Why did Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin break up? End of couple's 8-year on-off relationship may be ‘final’ this time

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have broken up after an eight-year on-off relationship, sources told People. "It feels final this time," one source said of the couple’s break-up. Why did Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin break up? (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni, photo by Anna KURTH / AFP)

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress and the Coldplay singer were photographed together just two weeks back, when they stepped out in Malibu together on May 16. In January, the two were spotted holding hands in India during Martin’s tour with his band. Johnson and Martin were first romantically linked back in 2017.

While a reason for the couple’s recent split has not been revealed, sources have previously shed light on their relationship and spoken out about the ups and downs. An insider told People in March 2024 that Johnson and Martin had been engaged for “years.” Engagement rumors first surfaced in 2020, but the insider said they were "in no rush to get married" at the time.

Rumors about the couple breaking up had surfaced in August 2024, but at the time, a rep for Johnson reportedly dismissed the claims, saying they were "happily together." A source said around the same time, according to People, "Sure, they've had issues and taken breaks in the past, but things are great now. They both love their careers. They are balancing things the best they can."

Back in June 2024, a source reportedly said that Martin and Johnson had their "ups and downs, but now they’re definitely back on." The two have kept their relationship mostly private.

Meanwhile, Johnson’s new film, Materialists, is set to hit theaters June 13. She stars opposite Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal in the romance. Johnson discussed relationships with the Los Angeles Times in a recent interview while promoting the film, saying, "For a long time we’ve all been so quick to judge relationships or how they should happen, how they should exist in the world. When people should get married. Divorce is bad. All these things that actually, if you think about it, why is divorce bad? Why do people have to get married or at a certain age or only once? Why? It doesn’t matter."