Dakota Johnson reveals Pedro Pascal told her to start an OnlyFans, internet is conflicted: 'Who says that to a woman'

Pedro Pascal is generating a lot of buzz during his appearance at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. The actor generated thousands of tweets just by baring his arms on the red carpet the other day. However, the new reason for which he is in the news isn't as generous. In a recent interview, his Materialists co-star Dakota Johnson said that Pedro told her to start an OnlyFans account, something that has left fans divided over the joke. (Also read: Filmmaker jokes Pedro Pascal ‘stalked’ him to Cannes; fans surprised to see him flying economy. Watch) Pedro Pascal and Dakota Johnson in Materialists.

Pedro Pascal told Dakota Johnson to start an OnlyFans account

In an interview with Elle UK, Dakota said, "Pedro Pascal told me to start an OnlyFans...that I could just wiggle my toe and make money. Should I do that?" OnlyFans is a subscription-based service where creators can make accounts and invite subscribers to watch their content for a fee. While it was never explicitly made for adult content, OnlyFans has been dominated by adult performers and fetish models as a platform for their content. To be fair, while Pedro did not ask Dakota to make any sexual content and the whole 'advice' was a joke, it still got the internet riled up.

The internet reacts

The news was shared on social media on Monday, with Twitter (now X) abuzz with polarising reactions to the joke. One Twitter user wrote, "Who says that to a woman?" Another added his disapproval of the beloved star, "I always knew this guy was a f***ing weirdo." Many defended Pedro's joke and slammed the internet's over-reaction. "why tf are ppl getting so pissed in the comments? It's just a joke lol," read one comment. However, others added that being a joke does not excuse the comment. "That's weird and not funny," read one tweet.

Many Pedro fans, however, added that much of the reporting of the joke was done without context, making the actor look needlessly bad. "This is gonna make him look bad- he probably wasn’t saying sexual content," argued one. "It's funny how his sense of humour sparks things that don't mean anything," added another.

About Materialists

Pedro Pascal and Dakota Johnson will be seen together, alongside Chris Evans, in the upcoming romantic comedy Materialists. The Celine Song-directorial is scheduled to be released on June 13, 2025.