Filmmaker jokes Pedro Pascal ‘stalked’ him to Cannes; fans surprised to see him flying economy. Watch

A filmmaker named Lucas Pelizaro posted a video of Pedro Pascal ‘stalking’ him from London to the Cannes Film Festival in France, which has now gained traction on the internet. Not only are fans tickled by the filmmaker’s hilarious claim, but they were also surprised to note that Pedro flew economy class to the film festival. (Also Read: 'I feel like a Victorian man seeing a woman's ankles for the first time': Pedro Pascal's arms leave internet swooning) Chilean-US actor Pedro Pascal poses during a photocall for the film Eddington at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. (AFP)

Pedro Pascal ‘stalks’ filmmaker in economy class

Lucas posted a video on his Instagram account, writing, “Pedro Pascal stalked me the whole day.” In the video, Lucas films Pedro standing in line at the airport. Later, he shows footage of Pedro putting his luggage in the overhead compartment in economy class. He also filmed him chatting with other passengers, forgetting his phone on the plane, and even at the Cannes Film Festival later. People thought the video was hilarious, wondering when Pedro would see it.

Internet reacts

But more than anything, fans were surprised to see Pedro flying economy class from London to France instead of business class, like most stars. One fan commented, “Pedro Pascal flies in tourist? Is he, right now, the best human being alive?” Another wrote, “I love this delulu take on seeing Pedro in the wild!” One fan joked, “The real news is that you are both flying in economics.” Another wrote, “Crazy he’s sitting economy. Humble af. I love this kind of people. World needs more of you.”

People on X (formerly Twitter) also re-shared the video, surprised that Pedro flew economy. One X user wrote, “Pedro Pascal flying economy on a regular London to Nice flight, just casually sitting among everyone else on his way to Cannes.” Some, however, thought the video was ‘creepy’ given that it’s possible Pedro was filmed without his consent. Some, however, wondered if Lucas worked for Eddington, Pedro’s film that was shown at Cannes.