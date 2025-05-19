Wes Anderson mocks Donald Trump's movie tariffs at Cannes Film Festival: ‘Can you hold the movie in customs?’

Filmmaker Wes Anderson mocked US President Donald Trump’s proposed tariff on movies while promoting his film, The Phoenician Scheme, at the Cannes Film Festival in France. In a video shared by Variety, the director evoked laughter when he asked, “Can you hold up the movie in customs? It doesn’t ship that way,” while reacting to a question on the matter. (Also Read: Kevin Spacey to get award at Cannes despite new sexual misconduct case, internet slams France: 'You sheltered Polanski') US director, screenwriter and producer Wes Anderson attends a press conference for the film The Phoenician Scheme at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. (Xavier GALIANA / AFP)

Wes Anderson on Donald Trump’s tariffs

Wes was asked about Trump’s proposed tariff on movies shot abroad at the Cannes press conference for The Phoenician Scheme. The film was shot partly in Germany, leading to the question being raised.

When asked about the tariffs, Wes initially replied, “I thought you said he was giving us a plug or something. Did Trump see it?” But then, he mocked the idea and said, “The tariff is interesting because I’ve never heard of a 100% tariff before. I’m not an expert in that area of economics, but I feel that means he’s saying he’s going to take all the money. And then what do we what do we get? So it’s complicated to me. Can you hold up the movie in customs? It doesn’t ship that way.”

For the unversed, earlier this month, Trump claimed that Hollywood is “dying a very fast death” and announced in a post on Truth Social that he had authorised the Department of Commerce and the US Trade Representative (USTR) to slap a 100% tariff on “any and all movies coming into our country that are produced in foreign lands.”

Wes Anderson’s upcoming film

The Phoenician Scheme is an espionage black comedy written and directed by Wes, based on Roman Coppola's idea. Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton, Michael Cera, Riz Ahmed, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Mathieu Amalric, Richard Ayoade, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Rupert Friend, and Hope Davis star in it.