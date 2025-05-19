'I feel like a Victorian man seeing a woman's ankles for the first time': Pedro Pascal's arms leave internet swooning

Actor Pedro Pascal is the internet’s favourite green flag and debonair extraordinaire. So, of course, he left everyone mesmerised when he stepped out at the Cannes Film Festival wearing an understated, yet attention-grabbing, all-black outfit. More specifically, fans seemed taken by Pedro’s arms, reacting hilariously to it. (Also Read: Pedro Pascal speaks out on Trump's immigration policies, recalls his journey as a refugee at Cannes Film Festival) Pedro Pascal poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Eddington' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes.(Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Pedro Pascal’s arms steal the show at Cannes

Numerous pictures and videos of Pedro, as he stepped out on the red carpet, left people fawning. Even the paparazzi photographers present at the event seemed more than ready to click him as he made his way on the carpet. His cred had of course also gone up ever since he urged Hollywood to "f**k the people that try to make you scared" while speaking out against US President Donald Trump on Saturday.

Cast member Pedro Pascal poses during a photocall for the film "Eddington" in competition at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2025. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Internet reacts

One hilarious reaction to Pedro baring his arms was an X (formerly Twitter) user posting his picture and writing, “i feel like a victorian man seeing a woman’s ankle for the first time.” Another agreed with them, writing, “He is fully aware.” One joked, “That’s the best caption I’ve seen all day!” Another thirsted, “like, can he stop being this fine pls? Im ovulating!!” An X user pointed out that they’re looking ‘respectfully’ and another wrote that being ‘his wife would heal’ them.

An X user even noticed how cameras behind Pedro pointed down to capture his back as soon as he turned around. “The cameras collectively dropping as soon as he turns around is sending me,” they joked. “That moment was pure comedy gold,” agreed another, while one asked, “Can you blame them?” One X user even called him “people's princess” and another called it the “Princess Diana affect”.

Pedro is at Cannes to promote his upcoming film Eddington, directed by Ari Aster, and co-starring Joaquin Phoenix. He will also star in Materialists with Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans.