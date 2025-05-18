Pedro Pascal's tank top look at Cannes has internet swooning over his sculpted biceps: 'Pedro’s arms!'

The Last Of Us star Pedro Pascal is an undisputed heartthrob among netizens, and his rugged charm continues to have fans swooning. This time, the internet is collectively smitten, and the reason? A simple and breezy tank top look with Greek god-like sculpted biceps. Pedro Pascal poses for the paparazzi at the Cannes Film Festival.

Pedro Pascal was seen at the Cannes Film Festival alongside the cast of his upcoming movie Eddington. His ensemble was from Calvin Klein. Fans couldn't help but admire his look that complemented his effortless charisma, bringing it to life on the red carpet.

More about his look

Pedro Pascal rocked a sleeveless black tank top with oversized armholes, the crew neckline adding a touch of tailored flair. He paired it with high-waisted flared trousers, creating a clean and structured silhouette. Devoid of any accessories (because he knows his biceps are the real showstopper), Pedro effortlessly nailed a semi-casual red carpet look that’s equal parts sleek and effortless.

How did fans react?

The comment section did not disappoint, as fans raved about his chic look. One user pointed out the impeccable styling and wrote, “Pedro's stylist needs a raise oh my good!!” Another person commented on the unique tank top and added, “Omg that shirt on Pedro!!!!” Fans swooned over his arms, “Pedro’s arms!” When Pedro's energy is so disarmingly hot, it's easy to get confused about whether you want him or want to be him, as one user voiced this sentiment and said, “I want to be Pedro Pascal in my next life.”

