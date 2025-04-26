Jin can't stop laughing as Chris Martin twirls him at Seoul concert, Kim Namjoon enjoys himself at Coldplay show. Watch

BTS members Jin and Kim Namjoon enjoyed themselves thoroughly as they attended Coldplay's concert in Seoul on Friday evening. Several videos and pictures of the duo from the concert emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Jin joins Coldplay for 1st concert after military discharge; BTS singer, Chris Martin kneel, bow at each other on stage) BTS' Jin and Kim Namjoon attended Coldplay's show in Seoul and also posed with Chris Martin.

Jin has fun at Coldplay's concert

During the show, Jin arrived on stage and was in for a surprise as Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin lifted him up. Chris then twirled him as Jin laughed. The duo then sat together as Chris played his songs. Chris sang along with Jin and thanked him in Korean. At the show, Jin goofed around wearing an alien mask.

Speaking to the audience, Jin spoke about BTS reunited after the military discharge of the rest of the members. “BTS will be back soon,” Jin said onstage. The duo also shared conversation during the show. Chris also teased Jin saying, “Coldplay is leaving Korea but soon BTS will come back so that's good. Everybody’s only watching our show because you guys are unavailable right now."

Chris thanked Jin and showered him with love. “We are so grateful to you, my brother. Thank you for introducing us to BTS. Thank you for being so kind to us. Thank you for singing with us today. We love you always," he said.

Namjoon sings and dances at Coldplay show

In a video, Namjoon was seen among the audience dancing as Coldplay sang. He also cheered for the group. For the event, Namjoon wore a white T-shirt, black hoodie, trousers and a beanie. He was seen jumping and singing with Coldplay.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Namjoon shared a picture with Chris and South Korean rapper PSY. They smiled as Namjoon made a goofy face for the camera. Namjoon tagged the duo.

A few days ago, Jin joined Coldplay at their concert in Seoul. It marked Jin's first concert after his military discharge in June last year. At the event, Chris bowed to Jin, who repeated the gesture. Chris also hugged and kissed Jin. The duo sang The Astronaut and My Universe.

About BTS and Coldplay

BTS and Coldplay collaborated for the first time in 2021 for the song My Universe. Jin and Coldplay then came together for their song The Astronaut. BTS comprises--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook.

Coldplay is currently on their Music of the Spheres World Tour. They performed at the Goyang Stadium, Seoul, on April 22, 24 and 25. Coldplay will now travel to the USA for the next leg of their concert.