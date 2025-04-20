Jin joins Coldplay for 1st concert after military discharge; BTS singer, Chris Martin kneel, bow at each other on stage

Fans were in for a treat as BTS member Jin joined Coldplay at their concert in Seoul. This marked Jin's first concert after his military discharge in June last year. Incidentally, before going for military service in 2022, Jin's last performance was with Coldplay at their Argentina concert. Several videos and pictures of the duo from Seoul's Coldplay concert emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | BTS' Jin announces his first-ever solo tour in June: Check dates, cities, venues) BTS' Jin with Coldplay's Chris Martin at their Seoul concert.

Jin and Chris Martin kneel and bow at each other

At the concert, Jin arrived on the stage by holding a poster. It read, "Pick me please. Can I sing The Astronaut with you?" After Coldplay singer Chris Martin read it, he pointed at Jin and knelt on the stage. He then bowed at Jin who repeated the gesture. The duo sang The Astronaut and My Universe too. In a picture, Chris was seen hugging and kissing Jin.

Jin and Chris share fun conversation

While on stage, Jin shared a fun conversation with Chris. The Coldplay singer asked his name, and Jin introduced himself. Jin then said, "My team is BTS." Chris replied, "Oh.. Your team is BTS!" Jin asked, "BTS, you know?" Chris said, "OK. I heard of you guys. And we are Coldplay, the second-best band in the world. BTS maybe number 1 I think!" "Oh no! I don't think so," replied Jin.

Chris said, "We missed you, man, you've been in the military, but you still look so handsome. Look at this beautiful man. Ok, my brother. Well.. two years ago, or two and a half years." Jin said, "Yes." Chris reminded him, "We sang together in Argentina." "We performed together 2 years ago. Before I went to the military, the last performance was Coldplay. And my first concert was Coldplay," Jin said. Chris said, "Ok, my brother. It’s all because of you that we have a relationship with BTS."

Coldplay also shared pictures and videos from the show.

Jin shared pics with Chris

Taking to Instagram, Jin posted a bunch of pictures from the concert. In the photos, he smiled while singing with Chris on stage. He wrote, "Sunny <3." He also shared a picture of the duo bowing to each other on stage. The caption read, "Don't you dare?" Coldplay also shared pictures and videos from the show. Sharing a photo of Jin and Chris jumping on stage, Coldplay wrote, “Thank you, Jin, thank you, Seoul. These are moments we will never forget.”

About BTS and Coldplay

BTS and Coldplay collaborated for the first time in 2021 for the song My Universe. Jin and Coldplay then came together for their song The Astronaut. BTS comprises--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook.

Coldplay is currently on their Music of the Spheres World Tour. They will perform at the Goyang Stadium, Seoul, on April 22, 24 and 25. Coldplay will then travel to theUSA for the next leg of their concert.