BTS' Jin announces his first-ever solo tour in June: Check dates, cities, venues

BTS member Jin is all set to hold his first-ever solo fan concert tour in June this year. Taking to Weverse, BTS agency BigHit Music announced the news of the fan concert tour by releasing the #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR poster. In the poster, Jin decks up in a black and white outfit as he is surrounded by various instruments. (Also Read | BTS' Jin set to make comeback with second solo album Echo, here's what to know) BTS' Jin is all set for his first solo in June.

Where and when will Jin's concert take place

The tour will take place at the Goyang Sports Complex Auxiliary Stadium in Ilsanseo-gu, Goyang (South Korea) on June 28-29 from 7 pm. The Goyang concert will be both in-person and online. The ticket price for the show is as follows--General 154000 KRW and VIP 198000 KRW. Fans above the age of nine can attend the concert.

After that, he will meet global fans with 18 performances in a total of 9 cities, including Chiba (July 5-6) and Osaka (July 12-13) in Japan, Anaheim (July 17-18), Dallas (July 22-23), Tampa (July 26-27) and Newark (July 30-31) in the United States, London (August 5-6) in the United Kingdom, and Amsterdam (August 9-10) in the Netherlands.

More about Jin's upcoming concert

#RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR is a spin-off of Jin's own entertainment content, Run Seok Jin, which is released every week via the team's official YouTube channel. In this concert, Jin will perform songs from his second mini-album Echo. He will also perform to Happy, which released last November.

About Jin's latest album

Echo will release on May 16 on all major streaming platforms, with additional album details expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

About Jin, BTS

Jin, born Kim Seok-jin, first rose to global prominence as a member of BTS, the Grammy-nominated South Korean group that has redefined the boundaries of pop music since their 2013 debut. His previous solo works, including Awake, Epiphany and Moon, have showcased his distinct vocal colour and emotional range.

In 2022, he collaborated with Coldplay on The Astronaut. The timing of Jin's concert coincides with the time when other BTS members--RM, Suga, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook-- will be discharged from the military. Jin and J-Hope have already completed their military service.