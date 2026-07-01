Chinmayi Sripaada lashes out at troll for being called a ‘misandrist': ‘They hate on women with a vengeance’

Chinmayi responded with the note, “'Misandrist Chinmayi' As far as I know - I am one of the VERY few speaking about Sexual Abuse on BOYS and the lack of Laws in India for men the moment they hit 18 to safely report sexual assault. This is why they say - Men will create rumours about any woman they hate and other men will keep parroting it with their single dysfunctional brain cell.”

Taking to her X account, she reposted a note shared by the user which read, "misandrist chinmayi hating on men: don’t marry these men. live your own lives. avg mature male giving relationship advice: take away basic human rights from women when you marry them. indhulo edi actual hate o artham cheskodaniki antha brain kuda avsaram ledhu."

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada has been vocal about the rise of sexual abuse cases in India and often takes to her X account to share reports of such incidents. The singer had called out lyricist Vairamuthu for sexually harassing her when the two were in Switzerland for a concert in 2005. On Wednesday, the singer hit out at an X user for calling her ‘Misandrist Chinmayi’.

She added, “Lanja to Misandrist, the titles that X Yuvatha have given me remains a classic example for me, of how people here function; While they hate on women with a vengeance, they also hate on other men with standard responses being cuck, simp, kojja and nee pillalu chachipovaali. Bhale undhi mee samajam.”

A misandrist is a person who holds a deep-seated hatred, dislike, or mistrust of men. The term serves as the direct counterpart to misogynist.

In an earlier tweet, Chinmayi had shared a quote on misandry. It read, “The accusation of misandry is a mechanism for silencing women, a way of silencing the anger – sometimes violent but always legitimate – of the oppressed standing up to their oppressors. Taking offense at misandry, claiming it's merely a form of sexism like any other, and no less unacceptable (as if sexism were genuinely reviled), is a bad-faith way of sweeping under the carpet the mechanisms that make sexist oppression a systemic phenomenon buoyed throughout history by culture and authority. It's to alleviate that a woman who hates men is as dangerous as a man who hates women – and that there's no rational justification for what she feels, be it dislike, distrust or disdain.

― Pauline Harmange."

More details During India’s #MeToo movement in 2018, Chinmayi called out Vairamuthu for sexually abusing her and highlighted claims made against others within the music industry. She was removed from the South Indian Cine, Television Artistes and Dubbing Artistes Union (SICTADAU) after she came out in support of the women who had named Radha Ravi, president of the dubbing union.

Chinmayi is married to actor Rahul Ravindran on May 5, 2014. They had been dating since June 2013 and had announced their engagement in September 2013. They have twins, named Driptah (a girl) and Sharvas (a boy), who were born on June 18, 2022.