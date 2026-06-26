The Girlfriend director Rahul Ravindran responds after being asked to make film on atrocities of women on men

Over the last few days, the death of Pune man Ketan Agarwal has shocked the nation. Siya Goyal is accused along with her alleged lover of murdering him. An user on X used a reference from this tragic case and tagged director Rahul Ravindran to make a movie on the atrocities of women on men. Rahul's last directorial was The Girlfriend, starring Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Rahul Ravindra earned praise for the 2025 release The Girlfriend.

What the director said Responding to the user, Rahul wrote a strongly-worded note on his X account. It began, “I don’t claim to know everything bro… so educate me if I am wrong. But I don’t see atrocities of ‘women’ on ‘men’ at all. I see some horrible incidents of sociopathic human beings who happen to be women, committing horrible crimes. On the other hand… I see a self sustaining system that has lasted centuries that suffocates women… that through invisible, everyday micro aggressions, forces them to shrink their identities. That doesn’t offer them an equal world. This is from my perspective. I’ve seen so many women around me suffer silently because of it. And I chose to convey that through this story. I felt responsible for it as a man… because I benefit from the power equation.”

He added, “I haven’t read the details of this particular case yet… I will do so. And if there’s a story that I find interesting to tell… I will do that too. But it would be about one particular woman committing a crime. Not crimes of women on men. There’s a difference, the way I see it. Mind you, such incidents of crime are ghastly and terrible. But what I was trying to do is completely different. Had nothing to do with such crimes.”