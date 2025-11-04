Rahul Ravindran breaks silence on Rashmika Mandanna starrer The Girlfriend's comparisons to Arjun Reddy

Rashmika Mandanna is currently basking in the success of her film, Thamma. The actress also has several other projects lined up, including the upcoming Telugu film, The Girlfriend. Rahul Ravindran, the director of her upcoming movie, has spoken in detail about the movie in a chat with NDTV. Rashmika Mandanna's still from The Girlfriend trailer.(YouTube/Geetha Arts)

Rashmika will play the character of Bhooma, while Deekshith Shetty will be seen as her boyfriend, Vikram. The movie, set for release on November 7, has already generated social media buzz following its trailer launch.

Rahul Ravindran on comparison to Arjun Reddy

When the makers dropped the trailer of the movie, there were a lot of comments pointing out the similarity with Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy. Rashmika’s character’s dress-up also resembles the female protagonist from Deverakonda’s hit. Talking to NDTV, director Rahul has cleared the air on the comparison between the two movies.

He stated that while the trailer may be edited in such a way that it may give a similar vibe to Arjun Reddy, The Girlfriend has no resemblance to the previous hit. Moreover, he clarified that Rashmika’s character in the movie cannot be called an antithesis to Deverakonda’s character in Arjun Reddy.

He added, “Arjun Reddy is a cult film which was a game breaker in cinema and it's a much bigger film. My film is not close to it and honestly, this so-called similarity struck me only after the people on social media pointed it out. I actually thought of the story much before Arjun Reddy came about.”

Rahul Ravindran on working with Rashmika Mandanna

Sharing his excitement of working with the Pushpa actress, he called her “a director’s blessing.” He described Rashmika as an actress who comes with no insecurities.

The director spoke highly about the ease of working with the Thamma actress, calling it his best experience so far. He also elaborated on the beauty of Rashmika's eyes, adding that her expressions and acting are raw. He also called it a weakness for others, as they are not able to depict what the actress is feeling about something.

Is Rashmika Mandanna engaged to Vijay Deverakonda?

There have been several reports about the engagement of the actors, who have worked together in movies like Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam. However, neither the actors nor their families have shared any clarification on the news.

FAQs:

Q1. Who stars in The Girlfriend?

The film features Rashmika Mandanna as Bhooma and Deekshith Shetty as Vikram.

Q2. Who directed The Girlfriend?

The movie is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rahul Ravindran.

Q3. When is The Girlfriend releasing?

The Girlfriend is set to release on November 7.