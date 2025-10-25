The Girlfriend trailer: Rashmika Mandanna battles love and confusion with Dheekshith Shetty

After exploring the dark, blood-soaked world of vampires in Thamma, Rashmika Mandanna is stepping into an entirely different universe – one ruled by love, confusion, and emotional turmoil. The trailer of her upcoming film, The Girlfriend, has been released and gives a peek into a tangled love story where Rashmika’s character battles with an unsettling question – is she truly in love with her boyfriend, or just the idea of him? The Girlfriend trailer: The complex romantic film is slated to release on November 7.

The Girlfriend trailer

The makers of the film released the trailer of the film on Saturday. Directed by Rahul Ravindran, the film stars Rashmika along with Dheekshith Shetty in the lead role.

The trailer opens with Rashmika’s character Bhooma nervously suggesting to her boyfriend Vikram that they should take a “small break.” She quickly clarifies that she means a real break and not just a pause.

The scene then shifts to the time when Vikram first proposed to her. “There’s an auspicious time the day after tomorrow. Let’s get married,” he is seen saying. While Vikram is convinced that Bhooma is the perfect partner for him, Bhooma is uncertain about the same.

The trailer starts by putting the spotlight on love in the story by showing Rashmika and Dheekshith as a couple deeply smitten with each other with cheeky smiles, teasing exchanges like “you kissed last night” and playful moments. The mood soon shifts into a more complex and complicated direction, shown through tense arguments, differences, family arguments, anger and doubts. Towards the end, Rashmika’s character is seen questioning both her relationship and the tag of being a “girlfriend.”

More about the film

The film is written and directed by Rahul. It is produced by Dheeraj Mogilineni and Vidya Koppineedi. While the music has been given by Hesham Abdul Wahab, the cinematography is by Krishnan Vasant. The teaser of the film was released last year. It began with Vijay Deverakonda's voice praising the female lead's beauty with visuals of Rashmika entering college with her luggage. The film is slated to release on November 7.