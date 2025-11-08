The Girlfriend box office collection day 2: Rashmika Mandanna, Dheekshith Shetty film shows spike; collects 3 crore

The Girlfriend box office collection day 2: Rahul Ravindran’s Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty-starrer The Girlfriend was released in theatres this Friday. The film opened to mixed reviews from critics, but due to good word of mouth, it has seen a spike in collections on its first Saturday. Here’s how it's faring. (Also Read: The Girlfriend post-analysis: Rashmika Mandanna's emancipation is much-needed antithesis to alpha male culture) The Girlfriend box office collection day 2: Rashmika Mandanna plays Bhooma Devi in the Rahul Ravindran film.

The Girlfriend box office collection

According to trade website Sacnilk, The Girlfriend brought in a collection of ₹2.50 crore net in India on Saturday, taking its domestic total to ₹ 3.80 crore. The film had an opening of ₹1.30 crore, with the Telugu version making ₹ 1.25 crore and the Hindi version earning only ₹ 0.05 crore. It saw an occupancy rate of 25.38% on Saturday, compared to 16.90% on its opening day, indicating an increase in revenue. With the film’s team going all out to promote, it remains to be seen if the film will continue to improve over the weekend and how it fares during the weekdays.

About The Girlfriend

The Girlfriend is directed by actor-filmmaker Rahul Ravindran and produced by Dheeraj Mogilneni and Vidya Koppineni. Hesham Abdul Wahab has composed the film’s music, and Allu Aravind’s Geetha Arts has presented it. Rashmika and Dheekshith play the lead roles in the film, which also stars Rao Ramesh in a key role. The film tells the story of postgraduate student, Bhooma Devi (Rashmika), who is gaslighted into falling in love with Vikram (Dheekshith), the college stud. She soon finds herself in a toxic situation she does not seem to be able to extract herself from.

Talking to Hindustan Times last year, Rahul spoke about the film and praised Rashmika, saying, “Rashmika is the kind of person you could close your eyes and go to war with. The amount of faith she has given me as a director…the way she has dived in and given her everything, it has been an absolute pleasure to work with her.”