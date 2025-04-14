BTS' Jin set to make comeback with second solo album Echo, here's what to know

BTS member Kim Seok-jin, better known as Jin, is all set to make a comeback this May, Korean outlet Newsen reported on Monday. The 32-year-old will return to the music scene just a month ahead of RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook's discharge from military service in June. BTS' Jin to make comeback in May with new album, Echo

BTS' Jin set to make comeback with second solo album Echo in May

Shortly after the report, a source from BIGHIT MUSIC shared, “Jin is preparing for a new album with the goal of releasing it in May. We plan on releasing details regarding the comeback at a later date,” per Soompi.

The upcoming album, Echo, marks Jin's return to the music scene six months after the release of his first solo album, Happy, last November. BIGHIT MUSIC issued another statement, revealing that the pre-order window will open on Tuesday, per the outlet.

“Echo conveys universal life experiences and emotions through Jin’s unique and charming perspective. The album features seven tracks that showcase his versatile vocals against a dynamic band sound,” the record label's statement reads.

“Through Echo, we hope Jin’s heartfelt wish to connect with his fans more frequently resonates with you,” it adds. While the majority of details about the album are currently under wraps, the record label explained that they would reveal new information each day from April 15 through April 19 at 6 am KST.

The first big reveal is scheduled for April 15 at 6 am KST, which translates to 5 pm on Monday, April 14. The record label said that the information will be released “through a video at the COEX K-POP SQUARE in Seoul!” per the outlet.