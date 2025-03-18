BTS teases upcoming reunion with BTS 7 Moments trailer; fans speculate if it will be a ‘compilation of unseen content’

2025 is shaping up to be the year K-pop fans have been eagerly waiting for, and it’s all thanks to one thing: the return of BTS. After an extended hiatus for mandatory military service, the global superstars are finally reuniting, and the excitement is palpable. While Jin and J-Hope have already graced us with new solo projects, acting debuts, and solo tour announcements, fans have been eagerly awaiting the rest of the group's return. Well, it seems BigHit Entertainment is giving us a little taste of what's to come with the release of the BTS 7 Moments project teaser trailer. BTS teases upcoming reunion

On March 17, BigHit dropped a cryptic visual of their upcoming project, BTS 7 Moments. The teaser spotlights a sleek silver ‘BTS DISK’ into which a chip is inserted, symbolising the entry into the magical world of BTS. The teaser doesn’t stop there; it offers a tantalising glimpse into the future with black-and-white images of the seven members — RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

The BTS 7 Moments project is slated for release on April 2, and fans will be able to pre-order it starting March 19 at 11 a.m. KST. The trailer suggests that the project might be more than just a collection of music and will most likely be a rich compilation of personal stories, with a focus on the individual growth and aspirations of each member during their solo era. It’s no surprise that fans are buzzing with anticipation.

Netizens react

Netizens, as expected, are absolutely losing it over the latest news. The comment section was flooded with excitement and speculation. “We almost finally concluding solo era omg time flies, can’t wait for the reunion,” one fan wrote, reflecting the collective sense of relief and joy. Another fan posted, “We are so back ARMYs,” a sentiment shared by many who’ve eagerly awaited BTS’s return to the stage. Many are also speculating about the content of BTS 7 Moments. “SO BTS 7 MOMENTS WILL BE A COMPILATION OF UNSEEN CONTENT ABOUT THEIR SOLO ERA?!?” one fan asked, clearly thrilled at the thought of exclusive behind-the-scenes material. Another comment read, “We survived the military era; my home will be back together soon.” Fans also couldn't help but express their joy at the group’s return, with one comment saying, “SO WE WILL HAVE A PREVIEW OF EACH BTS MEMBER OF THEIR SOLO ERA OMG SO MUCH CONTENT THEY PREPARED FOR US.”

While there are still plenty of questions about what exactly BTS 7 Moments will contain, one thing is for sure: BTS ARMY is ready. The countdown to April 2nd has officially begun, and it really couldn't come soon enough!