BTS' Jin steals the spotlight with his first-ever acting role; ‘can’t believe we got actor Jin in 2025’

ByAadrika Sominder
Mar 14, 2025 01:15 AM IST

BTS' Jin has officially made his acting debut in a new ad and fans are already obsessed with his natural talent 

BTS' Jin is officially making his acting debut, and fans couldn’t be more excited. The global superstar has finally stepped into the world of acting with his first-ever commercial for Otoki’s Jin Ramen and let’s just say it’s not your average ramen ad. From the moment it was released, the commercial had fans buzzing, with Jin’s unique blend of sensuality and optimism taking center stage.

BTS' Jin steals the spotlight
BTS' Jin steals the spotlight

The ad kicks off with Jin crossing a street in pouring rain, exuding the Mr. Worldwide Handsome energy he’s known for. The rain-soaked scene quickly turns surreal as he locks eyes with a woman who is enjoying a bowl of ramen. The moment is electric, and the camera zooms in on Jin’s lips as he says, “I really miss you. I see you… everywhere.” Just when you think the moment couldn’t get any more dramatic, a giant bok choy appears out of nowhere, and sparks begin to fly. The noodles, no longer confined to their cup, break free and spiral into the sky, travelling over electric wires and transforming the entire world into a massive ramen bowl.

“I can’t take it anymore!” Jin yells, but before things can get even more intense, he wakes up from what turns out to be a dream. The scene transitions to a much more serene setting where Jin heads to his kitchen, picks out a packet of noodles, and prepares them exactly how he likes. With a satisfied slurp, he smiles and says, “Mmm, it’s really delicious.” The ad wraps up with a playful final screen: “Jinjaa Love, Jin Ramen,” with a cheeky cast list that reads, “Jin: As Himself. Jin: As Itself.” It’s a clever nod to the ramen itself, which has taken on a character of its own.

Netizens react

Of course, fans were quick to take to social media, and the comments came pouring in. As expected, Jin’s acting debut became the talk of the town. “I can’t believe we got actor Jin in 2025. My heart is full 💕,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “OMG! Is he serious?! Actor Jin??! I’m done!! 😩” Some fans were even more poetic in their reactions, with one saying, “In ramen understood the assignment! 💯” Others couldn’t help but express their adoration for Jin’s perfect performance: “HOW CAN YOU BE SO PERFECT IN EVERYTHING THAT YOU DO?! 😭” Another fan praised the creativity of the ad, saying, “Naurr wayyy this is the most creative and best ramen commercial I’ve ever seen😭 Good job Jin and Jin!😍”

While Jin has made his name in the music industry with BTS, his venture into the world of acting is something fans never knew they needed.

