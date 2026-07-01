Who are Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus? Netflix's ‘Skywalkers’ couple arrested for Empire State Building stunt

Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus, a daredevil couple who were featured in the Netflix documentary "Skywalkers", returned to the news headlines for pulling off a climbing stunt at the Empire State Building in New York City on Wednesday. Two people display a banner atop the Empire State Building in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., July 1, (REUTERS)

As the surprise and unannounced climb unfolded on a hot New York City afternoon, bystanders and pedestrians stopped and looked on confused. The NYPD was called to the scene immediately, and officers tried to talk to them, without realizing what was unfolding.

The duo then reached the top of the building, unfurled a banner, which read: "When the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace." They also shared some kisses.

Nikolau, 33, and Beerkus, 32, then slowly started climbing down the building. But the stunt was yet to be over. As they found a platform to stand on after climbing down a few meters, Beerkus proposed to Nikolau with an engagement ring. Nikolau said "Yes," and came down with Beerkus wearing the engagement ring.

Also read: Two people climb to top of NYC's Empire State Building, unfurl massive banner, ‘When the power of love beats…’

ABC7's Eyewitness News reported that around 1pm EDT they were taken into custody by NYPD officers just as they landed on the ground.

Here's the video: