Who was Jordan Wishon? Missing mom found dead in Rutherfordtonm; shocking details out as suspect's identity revealed

Deputies uncovered the remains of a young mother interred at a residence in North Carolina. Jordan Wishon was reported missing by the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office on Friday. Deputies in North Carolina found the remains of Jordan Wishon, prompting a murder investigation. (X@Aku_700)

Two days following her disappearance, authorities shifted the search to a murder investigation after making the tragic discovery while carrying out a search warrant.

In a social media update, the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office stated, investigators executed a search warrant at a residence on Pebblestone Lane in Rutherfordton at approximately 5:17 a.m. “During the search, human remains were discovered buried on the property. Investigators were able to positively identify the remains as Jordan Wishon.”

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Jordan Wishon found dead: Suspect identity revealed The person charged with her murder has a history of legal troubles, according to reports. Jaydakis Kashaune Hamilton, 25, from Rutherfordton, North Carolina, is currently facing a charge of first-degree murder, Fox News reported.

Hamilton was already incarcerated on an unrelated charge.

WLOS reported that Hamilton was apprehended for an alleged vehicle theft in Polk County, and before that, he was charged by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol with reckless driving and resisting arrest.

Hamilton is presently jailed in Polk County as he awaits his latest charge.

Jordan Wishon survived by a child and fiancé As stated in her obituary, Wishon was a 30-year-old mother with one child and a fiancé.

Casandra Toney, who identified herself as Wishon's sister, shared a post on Facebook expressing, "I hope you know at the end of the day. I do love you and we’ll always love you. You’re my sister you’re my big sister at that."

"I hope you know at the end of the day. I do love you and we’ll always love you. You’re my sister you’re my big sister at that."

The investigation into the murder is still in progress.